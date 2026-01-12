Milwaukee Opera Theatre to Present A New Play Reading Of MAYBE WE'LL FLY

🎭 NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Milwaukee Opera Theatre will present a developmental reading of Maybe We'll Fly, a new play with music by Marie Kohler and Josh Schmidt with direction by Elizabeth Margolius.

Maybe We'll Fly play is about one woman's unstoppable desire to make art and is inspired by the life and work of Wisconsin outsider artist Mary Nohl (1914 - 2001), who built large, whimsical statues from cement and cast-off objects found around her lakeside home. The play explores what drives this artist's aspiration to create, to delight and provoke her community . . . and to make her mark.

Dates & Times:

Friday, January 16 at 6:30 p.m. - SOLD OUT!

Saturday, January 17 at 1:30 p.m. - SOLD OUT!

Saturday, January 17 at 4:30 p.m.

About Marie Kohler

Marie Kohler is an American playwright, director, writer and producer. Her plays have earned nominations for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and the Harold & Mimi Steinberg/American Theatre Critics Association New Play Award & Citations, among others. Her play Boswell captured four-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, went on to a sold-out Off-Broadway run and had a recent critically acclaimed production at Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre. Her published plays include A Girl of the Limberlost, Boswell and Midnight and Moll Flanders. Kohler co-founded Milwaukee's women-run Renaissance Theaterworks and served as Co-Artistic Director and Resident Playwright for 20 years. She received her BA at Harvard University and her MA at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.