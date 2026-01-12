Milwaukee Opera Theatre To Present Developmental Reading Of MAYBE WE’LL FLY

🎭 NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Milwaukee Opera Theatre will present a developmental reading of MAYBE WE’LL FLY, a new play with music by Marie Kohler and Josh Schmidt, directed by Elizabeth Margolius. The reading will take place at the Florentine Leuders Opera Center in Milwaukee.

Maybe We’ll Fly is inspired by the life and work of Mary Nohl (1914–2001), a self-taught artist known for constructing large cement sculptures and installations from found objects around her lakeside home. The play centers on one woman’s drive to create art, examining the motivations behind her work and the impact it has on her surrounding community.

Performances will take place on Friday, January 16 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, January 17 at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The Friday evening performance and the Saturday matinee are sold out, with limited availability remaining for the Saturday 4:30 p.m. reading. The Florentine Leuders Opera Center is located at 926 East Burleigh Street in Milwaukee.

Tickets are priced at $20, with proceeds supporting the development of new work at Milwaukee Opera Theatre. The reading is part of World Premiere Wisconsin, a statewide initiative celebrating new theatrical works.