Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Danny Dwayne Wells - HAIRSPRAY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Abby Miller/Katie Gray - HAIRSPRAY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts



Best Dance Production

HAIRSPRAY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts



Best Direction Of A Musical

Katie Gray - HAIRSPRAY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts



Best Direction Of A Play

Ralph Churchill - CLUE:ON STAGE - Lakeside Players



Best Ensemble

HAIRSPRAY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zach Wilson - HAIRSPRAY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alissa Rhode - SISTER ACT - Skylight Music Theatre



Best Musical

SISTER ACT - Skylight Music Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

JULIET AND ROMEO - Skylight Music Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Mona Swain - SISTER ACT - Skylight Music Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Sean Collier - CLUE: ON STAGE - Lakeside players



Best Play

CLUE: ON STAGE - Lakeside players



Best Production of an Opera

CARMEN - Florentine Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ralph Churchill - CLUE: ON STAGE - Lakeside players



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Molly Grabiel - ANASTASIA - Rhode Center for the Arts/Lakeside Players



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Hope Riesterer - SISTER ACT - Skylight Music Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kami Layburn - CLUE - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

FINDING NEMO - First Stage



Favorite Local Theatre

Rhode Center For The Arts

