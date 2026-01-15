Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

 tracker
By: Jan. 15, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Danny Dwayne Wells - HAIRSPRAY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Abby Miller/Katie Gray - HAIRSPRAY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

Best Dance Production
HAIRSPRAY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

Best Direction Of A Musical
Katie Gray - HAIRSPRAY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

Best Direction Of A Play
Ralph Churchill - CLUE:ON STAGE - Lakeside Players

Best Ensemble
HAIRSPRAY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zach Wilson - HAIRSPRAY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alissa Rhode - SISTER ACT - Skylight Music Theatre

Best Musical
SISTER ACT - Skylight Music Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
JULIET AND ROMEO - Skylight Music Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Mona Swain - SISTER ACT - Skylight Music Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Sean Collier - CLUE: ON STAGE - Lakeside players

Best Play
CLUE: ON STAGE - Lakeside players

Best Production of an Opera
CARMEN - Florentine Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ralph Churchill - CLUE: ON STAGE - Lakeside players

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Molly Grabiel - ANASTASIA - Rhode Center for the Arts/Lakeside Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Hope Riesterer - SISTER ACT - Skylight Music Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kami Layburn - CLUE - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
FINDING NEMO - First Stage

Favorite Local Theatre
Rhode Center For The Arts

