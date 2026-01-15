Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Danny Dwayne Wells - HAIRSPRAY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Abby Miller/Katie Gray - HAIRSPRAY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
Best Dance Production
HAIRSPRAY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
Best Direction Of A Musical
Katie Gray - HAIRSPRAY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
Best Direction Of A Play
Ralph Churchill - CLUE:ON STAGE - Lakeside Players
Best Ensemble
HAIRSPRAY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zach Wilson - HAIRSPRAY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alissa Rhode - SISTER ACT - Skylight Music Theatre
Best Musical
SISTER ACT - Skylight Music Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
JULIET AND ROMEO - Skylight Music Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Mona Swain - SISTER ACT - Skylight Music Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Sean Collier - CLUE: ON STAGE - Lakeside players
Best Play
CLUE: ON STAGE - Lakeside players
Best Production of an Opera
CARMEN - Florentine Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ralph Churchill - CLUE: ON STAGE - Lakeside players
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Molly Grabiel - ANASTASIA - Rhode Center for the Arts/Lakeside Players
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Hope Riesterer - SISTER ACT - Skylight Music Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kami Layburn - CLUE - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
FINDING NEMO - First Stage
Favorite Local Theatre
Rhode Center For The Arts
