Milwaukee Rep Announces 2022/23 Season

Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman have announced Milwaukee Repertory Theater's 2022/23 Season with 13 productions across four venues in the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex.

The 2022/23 Season features:

After a decade the return of the sold-out hit Ragtime in the Quadracci Powerhouse.

World Premieres by celebrated playwrights Eleanor Burgess, Lloyd Suh and Catherine Trieschmann.

The Classics August Wilson's Seven Guitars and Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing.

Musical tributes to the icons Nat King Cole, Dean Martin and Whitney Houston headline the Stackner Cabaret.

The 47th Anniversary production of Milwaukee's Favorite Holiday Tradition - A Christmas Carol.

"It's almost too hard to believe that just over two years ago we had to shut down all of our performances completely, and were left feeling utterly uncertain of the future. Now thanks to the tireless work of our staff, Board of Trustees, donors, and loyal audiences, along with unwavering community support, we are wholeheartedly back and announcing Milwaukee Rep's 69th Season," said Artistic Director Mark Clements. "This season is definitely one for the books - with four world premieres by leading American Playwrights, the second play in our new five -year Classic Play Initiative, the eighth production in August Wilson's American Century Cycle, and the return of the sold out hit, and great American musical - Ragtime. I look forward to seeing more houses filled with audiences laughing, crying and experiencing again the wonder and joys of the great Shared Experience. Something I am sure, that we will all never take for granted ever again."

Milwaukee Repertory Theater's 2022/23 Quadracci Powerhouse Season opens with the return of one of the largest and most beloved shows to grace the Quadracci Powerhouse stage - Ragtime. With music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and book by Terence McNally this powerful and epic musical captures the sounds and unbridled optimism from the dawn of 20th century America. Next up this holiday season is the World Premiere The Nativity Variations by Catherine Trieschmann. When an experimental community theater troupe is asked to stage the Christmas pageant, hilarity and tenderness ensues. Then Shakespeare and 90s nostalgia collide in Much Ado About Nothing directed by Laura Braza (Steel Magnolias, Grounded). Next August Wilson's Seven Guitars takes the stage as Milwaukee Rep's eighth production of Wilson's iconic 10 play American Century Cycle. Finally, the Tony Award-winning Best Play God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza closes out the season with a funny and timely look at adults behaving like children.

The Stiemke Studio Season consists of two John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program productions by playwrights familiar with Rep audiences, beginning with the Co-World Premiere Wife of a Salesman by Eleanor Burgess (The Niceties). When a 1950s housewife from a certain classic American drama tracks down the woman her husband is sleeping with, the two discover they have more in common than society would like them to believe. Next, the World Premiere The Heart Sellers by Lloyd Suh (The Chinese Lady) gives voice to the Asian immigrant experience in the 1970s when the landmark Hart-Cellar Act granted thousands of professional workers a new path to citizenship.

The Stackner Cabaret Season begins with remembering the genius and warmth of Nat King Cole with the Artists Lounge Live production of Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha Sings Nat King Cole. Second is Beehive: The 60s Musical celebrating the chart-topping women of the 1960s from Aretha Franklin to Janis Joplin. Six extraordinary women performers will tackle the tunes, the hair do's and fashion in a timeless production. Next up is Dino! An Evening with Dean Martin where the Rat Pack's heartthrob transports you to a hip 1970s club. Closing out the season is a World Premiere event The Greatest Love for Whitney, a tribute concert to the one and only Whitney Houston.

Milwaukee Rep's holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, celebrates its 47th Anniversary in the historic Pabst Theater. Rep Lab returns in April showcasing Milwaukee Rep's Emerging Professional Residents (EPRs) and the Professional Training Institute (PTI) young performers in July 2023 for a special performance to be announced.

Subscriptions are now available for renewing and new Subscribers. Subscription prices for the 2022/23 Season range from $105-$605. Packages available are the Ultimate 11-play package, which includes the entire season spanning all three of Milwaukee Rep's performance spaces; Quadracci Powerhouse/Stackner Cabaret 9-play package; Quadracci Powerhouse/Stiemke Studio 7-play package; Quadracci Powerhouse 5-play package; Stackner Cabaret 4-Play package as well as a Create Your Own Season package and Flex Passes. Single Tickets will go on sale later in the summer. For additional information on Subscription offerings, please contact Milwaukee Rep's Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.