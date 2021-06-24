Milwaukee Ballet Announces Return to Live Performances at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in October

The Milwaukee Ballet will return to live performances at the Marcus Performing Arts Center October 28 through 31, performing four of their upcoming season's programs in Uihlein Hall.

The ballet will stage its 2022 Genesis competition at the Baumgartner Center for Dance.

The season includes:

Connect

October 28 - 31, 2021

Celebrate our triumphant return to the Marcus Performing Arts Center stage. This contemporary program brings together internationally acclaimed choreographers from around the world for a showcase of creativity.

The Nutcracker

December 4 - 26, 2021

Milwaukee's Magical Holiday Tradition returns to brighten the most wonderful time of the year. Featuring Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra and Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy.

Genesis

February 3 - 13, 2022

Three of the brightest young choreographers seize their opportunity to make their mark on the dance world by presenting a new work on our stage. Experience the electricity of this highly anticipated competition up close at Baumgartner Center for Dance.

PUSH

March 31 - April 3, 2022

Experience the powerful combination of music and movement in this captivating program of contemporary work from award-winning choreographers who push the boundaries of dance.

Beauty and the Beast

May 19 - 22, 2022

Belle feels disenchanted by the real world and finds inspiration in the fantasy worlds of her books. Her love of reading unknowingly prepares her to for an adventure in the Beast's castle. Featuring

Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra and Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy.

For more information visit: https://www.milwaukeeballet.org/performances/