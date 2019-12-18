Matt Rodin and Bethany Thomas to Star in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Repertory Theater has announced the complete cast and creative team for their production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch in the Stiemke Studio January 28 - March 8, 2020. Matt Rodin will perform the title character Hedwig with Rep favorite Bethany Thomas (Songs for Nobodies, Milwaukee Rep) as Yitzhak.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch with text by John Cameron Mitchell and music and lyrics by Stephen Trask is a trailblazing rock-musical and winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival. This musical sensation played to record-breaking sell-out crowds on Broadway telling the story of one of the most unique characters to ever hit the stage. As Hedwig's life changes and with nothing left, she returns to her first love - music.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is directed by Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), with music direction by Associate Artist Dan Kazemi (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), scenic Design by Scott Davis (Things I Know To Be True, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Mieka van der Ploeg (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Jason Fassl (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Barry G. Funderburg (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep), projection design by Mike Tutai (Holmes & Watson, Milwaukee Rep), casting by Frank Honts, New York casting by Michael Cassara and stage managed by David Hartig.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch band includes Associate Artist Dan Kazemi conducting and on keys, Maxwell Emmet on Guitar, Tommy Hahn on Bass, and Patrick Morrow on drums. The 2019/20 EPRs Isabella Abel-Suarez, Lauryn Glenn, Brooke Johnson ,Joshua Ponce, Gilberto Saenz, Nadja Simmonds, Austin Winter will round out the production as Roadies.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch runs January 28 - March 8, 2020 in the Stiemke Studio. Opening night is set for Friday, January 31 at 8pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.





