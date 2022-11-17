Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marquette Theatre Presents THE WOLVES and FROM WHITE PLAINS

The Second Stage Series was first launched in the 2021-22 season, presenting two shows in rotation.

Nov. 17, 2022  
Marquette Theatre will open its two Second Stage Series productions, "The Wolves" and "From White Plains," from Friday, Nov. 18, to Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Evan P. and Marion Helfaer Theatre, 525 N. 13th St.

The Second Stage Series was first launched in the 2021-22 season, presenting two shows in rotation. These shows are stripped-down with intimate seating and are designed to put the acting in the spotlight.

"The Wolves"

This Pulitzer Prize-finalist features an all-female cast. "The Wolves" explores the world of high school soccer players in suburban America. As they warm-up before games, the girls discuss everything from boys to eating disorders, the new girl and the Khmer Rouge. While the team expects victory, they learn about real loss and identity in a writing style that rings amazingly true.

This show will run:

Nov. 18, Dec. 1, 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 19, Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m.

"The Wolves" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

"From White Plains"

While watching the Academy Awards, 30-year-old Ethan finds himself having to confront who he was and what he did as a teenager. "From White Plains" follows four men as they deal with responsibility for past actions and expect to move beyond them, complicated by social media and viral videos. The play examines how male relationships change as boys grow into men and the lasting effects of LGBTQ+ bullying.

This show will run:

Nov. 19, 30, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m.

"From White Plains" is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.



