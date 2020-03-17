Marcus Theatres Announces Further Updates to Current Operations

Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS), is temporarily closing its theatres starting today with the last showtime at 8:30 p.m. This decision is in alignment with the latest direction from the preeminent national health care experts who urged Americans to avoid crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"At Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern, the safety and well-being of guests and associates remains our top priority," said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. "We've had many precautions in place that were guided by best practices from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), state and local authorities. Now the guidance is clear that temporarily closing is the right thing to do. It's important that we help our nation's preventive efforts with this outbreak for the benefit of our guests, associates and the communities in which we do business."

During this temporary closure, the company will not expire points and rewards earned through its Magical Movie Rewards (MMR) loyalty program. Upon reopening theatres, MMR members will pick up right where they left off. In addition, compensation and benefits support will be provided to many of its 6,500 associates.

"This year our company celebrates its 85th anniversary in the movie theatre business," added Rodriguez. "When the timing is right, we look forward to welcoming back our guests to enjoy the social experience of moviegoing together - the way movies are meant to be seen."

For more updates, check the Marcus Theatres app or website at www.marcustheatres.com.





