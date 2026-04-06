Marcus Performing Arts Center Welcomes Executive Chef Brian Frakes

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The Marcus Performing Arts Center has announced that Brian Frakes has joined the organization as Executive Chef, bringing one of Milwaukee's most respected culinary leaders to the Center.

Frakes comes to the Marcus Center following a distinguished career that includes 15 years as Executive Chef at the Pfister Hotel, Executive Chef for Marcus Hotels and Resorts, and most recently, Culinary Ambassador at the Milwaukee Athletic Club. He was named Wisconsin Restaurant Association Chef of the Year in 2015 and has mentored more than 20 chefs who now serve in executive leadership roles.

In his new role, Frakes will lead a refreshed culinary vision designed to enhance the guest experience across performances, events, and donor gatherings. His approach emphasizes hospitality, locally inspired menus, and service that complements the artistic experience, strengthening connections with audiences and supporters while advancing the Marcus Center's mission.

A Milwaukee native, Frakes returned to the city in 2006 and remains deeply connected to the local culinary community. He describes his philosophy as: serve, create, deliver. The Marcus Performing Arts Center looks forward to the impact of Frakes's leadership as it continues to enrich how the community experiences the Center - on stage and beyond.