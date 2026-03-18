Video: First Look at MRS. CHRISTIE at Milwaukee Rep

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater has released a first look video of Mrs. Christie, now running April 14 through May 10, 2026, in the Checota Powerhouse Theater.

Written by Heidi Armbruster and directed by Joanie Schultz, the new comedy is inspired by the real-life 1926 disappearance of famed author Agatha Christie. The play explores the mystery behind Christie’s 11-day absence while weaving a contemporary story of a devoted fan uncovering clues tied to the case.

The production runs approximately 2 hours and 5 minutes with one intermission and is recommended for ages 12 and up. Mrs. Christie is presented as part of Milwaukee Rep’s programming and is a co-production with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.

The cast includes Matt Bowdren as Archie, Blake Hamilton Currie as William and Collins, Amira Danan as Nancy and Chloe, Zoë Sophia Garcia as Lucy, Dale Hodges as Jane, Betsy Hogg as Charlotte and Mary, Alex Keiper as Agatha, and William Sturdivant as Monsieur.

The creative team features set design by Se Hyun Oh, costume design by Valérie Thérèse Bart, lighting design by Keith Parham, sound design and original music by Thomas Dixon, and dramaturgy by Deanie Vallone.

Mrs. Christie is part of Milwaukee Rep’s Agatha Christie Festival programming, offering audiences a closer look at the life and legacy of the “Queen of Mystery.”