Marcus Performing Arts Center Names Steve Dawson New Vice President of Marketing and Communications

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The Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) just announced the appointment of Steven Dawson as its new Vice President of Marketing and Communications. With over a decade of experience in the performing arts sector, Dawson brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success in audience engagement, revenue optimization, and strategic marketing.

Steven Dawson joins MPAC from The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center/Broadway Across America, where he served as Regional Director of Marketing. In this role, he oversaw all marketing and promotional efforts, driving audience and revenue growth through integrated campaign strategies. His experience includes managing substantial budgets and collaborating with production teams to enhance brand visibility.

Dawson’s previous position was as Director of Marketing at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. There, Steven spearheaded marketing initiatives that generated $80 million in revenue annually, serving over 650,000 patrons across a multitude of performance genres. His innovative strategies included patron relationship development, dynamic pricing, and institutional storytelling.

At MPAC, Dawson will be responsible for developing integrated marketing strategies that support a diverse range of programs and initiatives including touring Broadway shows, concerts, and community events. He will leverage his strong experience in data analytics and consumer research to enhance audience insights and drive engagement.

"Steven’s passion for the arts and his extensive experience in marketing and communications make him an ideal fit for MPAC," said Kevin Giglinto, President and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center. "His commitment to building long-term relationships with audiences aligns perfectly with our mission to connect the community through the transformative power of the performing arts."

About the Marcus Performing Arts Center

The Marcus Performing Arts Center, established in 1969, serves as the premier performing arts gathering space in Southeastern Wisconsin. As a nonprofit organization managed by Milwaukee County, MPAC is dedicated to enhancing the cultural landscape of the region through high-quality programming and community engagement initiatives. Annually, MPAC welcomes over 300,000 audience members, providing a diverse mix of cultural arts programming and education experiences.

For more information about the Marcus Performing Arts Center and its upcoming events, visit www.marcuscenter.org