THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST and LOVE'S LABOURS LOST Set for Door Shakespeare 2026 Summer Season

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Tickets are now available for Door Shakespeare's 2026 summer season, featuring Love's Labour's Lost by William Shakespeare and The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde.

Performances run June 29 through August 22 in the Garden at Björklunden in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin, with the two productions presented in rotating repertory.

From Shakespeare's lively lovers to Wilde's cucumber sandwiches and charming absurdities, the season offers laughter, elegance, and connection beneath Door Shakespeare's magnificent maple.

“We chose Love's Labour's Lost and The Importance of Being Earnest because we were drawn to the language—the wit, wordplay, and the absurdity of people trying (and failing) to outsmart life,” shares Producing Artistic Director Amy Ensign. “Both plays delight in big ideas of romance, intellect, and social expectation, and then gently (and not so gently) poke fun at them. They explore the gap between who we think we are and who we actually are when love, pride, or vanity get involved. In a community that values connection and conversation, that felt like a joyful and fitting theme.”

The 2026 season includes previews June 29 and 30, opens July 1 and 2, and runs through August 21 and 22. Tickets range from $20 to $47, with discounts available for season subscriptions through May 29, 2026, and early bird savings through May 2, 2026. For tickets, schedule, and additional program information, visit www.doorshakespeare.com.

Door Shakespeare was founded in 1995 under the umbrella of then-named American Folklore Theatre in collaboration with Blue Circle Theatre.

Since becoming its own nonprofit in 1999, Door Shakespeare has produced 52 productions in the Garden of Björklunden's 405-acre estate in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin. Door Shakespeare is a professional theatre company employing members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.