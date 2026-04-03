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Video: The Cast Of AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ At Milwaukee Rep Performs 'T'ain’t Nobody’s Bizness If I Do'

Fats Waller musical brings live jazz and swing to the stage this season.

By: Apr. 03, 2026



A new performance video offers a look at the cast of Ain't Misbehavin' at Milwaukee Repertory Theater as they perform “T’Ain’t Nobody’s Bizness If I Do,” one of the signature songs celebrating the music of Fats Waller.

The musical revue highlights Waller’s influence on jazz and American popular music, blending stride piano, blues, and swing into a theatrical concert experience. Rather than following a traditional narrative, Ain’t Misbehavin’ presents a collection of songs that evoke the atmosphere of Harlem nightlife in the early 20th century.








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