Review: THE WIZ at Marcus Performing Arts Center

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I’ve seen my fair share of shows in Milwaukee and while I’ve enjoyed them all in different ways, when the curtain fell cueing intermission for The Wiz, I couldn’t help but notice my cheeks were burning from smiling so widely.

Pre-broadway production ft. Avery Wilson as Scarecrow

Photo by Jeremy Daniel

Hilariously and smartly reimagined with the help of comedian Amber Ruffin, The Wiz debuts as an all-new tour but still carries expertly a score filled with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk, and the voices to match. It’s a beautiful love letter to Black culture in its contemporary retelling of the beloved Wizard of Oz tale, featuring Dana Cimone’s national tour debut as Dorothy, and Alan Mingo Jr. as The Wiz, who originated the role. Also making their national tour debuts are Sheherazade as Glinda and Kyla Jade as Aunt Em/Evillene, whose vocals, acting, and stage presence were particularly memorable in a sea of extraordinary talent.

The Wiz wouldn’t be complete without Dorothy’s adopted friend group who embark with her on this imaginative and rich journey, where we meet D. Jerome as the Tinman, Cal Mitchell as the Lion, and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as the Scarecrow. All three artists were marvelous, showcasing scenes of humor and endearment in the Lion’s story, Afrofuturism that was at times reminiscent of the newly-Oscar awarded film Sinners through Tinman’s character, and the laugh-out-loud silliness and vibrant bursts of energy of Scarecrow. As a dancer myself, I especially appreciated the level of Lewis’ athleticism and the show’s beautiful choreography throughout.

Olivia Jackson, Amber Jackson, Shayla Caldwell, & Maya Bowles

Photo by Jeremy Daniels

After the performance, the artists kept the energy levels up (I don’t know how, after hours of countless straddle jumps and soaring vocals) with some encore sing-a-longs and an invitation to contribute to the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS campaign, an initiative that helps people across the country receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance. It was a reminder that art can bring people together through collective healing.

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