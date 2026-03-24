Video: 'Honeysuckle Rose' from AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
The Fats Waller musical runs March 6 through April 26, 2026 in the Stackner Cabaret.
By: Joshua Wright Mar. 24, 2026
Milwaukee Repertory Theater has released a first look video of AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' THE FATS WALLER MUSICAL SHOW, featuring the song Honeysuckle Rose. The production celebrates the music of Fats Waller, transforming the Stackner Cabaret into a jazz club setting where a group of actor-musicians perform his songs. The Tony Award-winning musical returns to Milwaukee Rep following a previous run in the 2013/14 season.
The cast includes Rae Davenport, Amahri Edwards-Jones, Jarran V. Muse, Brad Raymond, and Katherine Alexis Thomas. The production is directed by E. Faye Butler, with choreography by Kenny E. Ingram and music direction by William Foster McDaniel.
The creative team also includes set designer Lauren Nichols, Costume Designer McKinley Johnson, lighting designer Maaz Ahmed, sound designer Dee Etti-Williams, and stage manager Kira Neighbors.
AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' is part of the David Kundert Stackner Season and runs March 6 through April 26, 2026.
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