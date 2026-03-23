Heidi Armbruster's MRS. CHRISTIE to be Presented at Milwaukee Repertory Theater This Spring

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater will continue its inaugural season in the Associated Bank Theater Center with Mrs. Christie, a witty new play that blends mystery, memory, and the magic of storytelling. Mrs. Christie, written by Wisconsin native Heidi Armbruster, runs April 14 – May 10, 2026, in the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater. Mrs. Christie is a part of Milwaukee Rep’s Agatha Christie Festival, a citywide celebration of Agatha Christie and her enduring legacy that centers around the final two plays of the 2025/26 Season – Mrs. Christie and And Then There Were None.



Set 100 years after Agatha Christie’s real‑life 11‑day disappearance, Mrs. Christie follows a devoted superfan who stumbles upon clues that may finally crack the century‑old mystery. What begins as a literary obsession becomes a heartfelt coming‑of‑age journey—one that celebrates writers, womanhood, and the stories that shape our lives. With humor, heart, and the thrill of a good old‑fashioned whodunit, Mrs. Christie invites audiences to rediscover the “Queen of Mystery” through a fresh, contemporary lens.

The cast of Mrs. Christie includes Matt Bowdren (A Doll’s House, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre) as Archie, Blake Hamilton Currie (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, Court Theatre) as William / Collins, Amira Danan (A Christmas Carol, Goodman Theatre) as Nancy / Chloe, Zoë Sophia Garcia (One House Over, Milwaukee Rep) as Lucy, Dale Hodges (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park) as Jane, Betsy Hogg (Peter and the Starcatcher, Broadway) as Charlotte / Mary, Alex Keiper (Much Ado About Nothing, Milwaukee Rep) as Agatha and William Sturdivant (The Lehman Trilogy, Milwaukee Rep) as Monsieur.



Mrs. Christie is written by Wisconsin native Heidi Armbruster who was last seen on Milwaukee Rep stages in Wife of a Salesman and God of Carnage. The play is directed by Joanie Schultz (Frida…A Self Portrait, Milwaukee Rep) with set design by Se Hyun Oh (The Chinese Lady, Alliance Theatre) costume design by Valérie Thérèse Bart (Dial M for Murder, Guthrie Theater), lighting design by Keith Parham (Wife of a Salesman, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Thomas Dixon (Frida…A Self Portrait, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park), dramaturgy by Deanie Vallone (McNeal, Milwaukee Rep).



Mrs. Christie is presented by Diane & Clark Slipher with Executive Producer Bob Balderson. It is a John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program Production and a co-production with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.

Watch a sneak peek of Mrs. Christie here!