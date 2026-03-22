Review: BAREFOOT IN THE PARK at Renaissance Theaterworks

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Seeing Renaissance Theaterworks’ production of the Neil Simon classic rom com “Barefoot in the Park “was like getting together with an old friend who always made you laugh. Their stories don’t change but the years have given them a new sass and spark.

The original play premiered on Broadway in 1963 and the now-iconic movie followed in 1967. The screen version reached icon status largely because of the cast – Robert Redford and Jane Fonda as the young newlyweds and Mildred Natwick and Charles Boyer as the older newly-mets.

Following in those footsteps would be daunting for any actor, but Neil Brookshire, Emily Vitrano, Jenny Wanasek and Reese Madigan created their own legacy with the same level of comic timing.

They make the most out of every opposites-attract opportunity

Bob Balderson and Mohammad ElBsat deliver some solid laughs (along with wedding gifts and a phone) with their smaller but key roles.

Barefoot was directed by longtime Artistic Director Suzan Fete in her final production before retiring at end of the season. No one is surprised that Fete is exiting in glorious style.

On stage, the entire story takes place in the newly weds’ fixer-upper 6-floor walk up. The apartment itself is a character, ably created by scenic designer Jeffrey D. Kmiec and Prop designer Jim Guy.

Caption: Jenny Wanasek, Jenny Wanasek and Reese Madigan.

Photo by Ross Zentner





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