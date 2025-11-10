Marcus Center And YMCA Launch Inaugural MLK Youth Engaged Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) and the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee have announced the inaugural MLK Youth Engaged Event, an intergenerational program designed to connect local students and YMCA members in honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event will take place at Hi Mount Community School on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 9:00 AM.

The new initiative brings together K–8 students and older adult YMCA members to explore the civil rights movement and prepare for Dr. King’s national holiday through dialogue, storytelling, and creative expression. Students will begin developing their submissions for the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s annual Dr. King art, speech, and writing contests, centered this year on the theme inspired by Dr. King’s words: “True peace is not the absence of tension; it’s the presence of justice.”

Winning student submissions will be featured at both the 29th Annual YMCA Dr. King Celebration at Potawatomi Casino Hotel and the 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration at the Marcus Performing Arts Center on January 19, 2026.

“The Y is a community committed to nurturing kids' potential, championing healthy living, and inspiring social responsibility,” said Dave Morgan, President & CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee. “At the Y, we serve every generation and are proud to connect our members with students to help build a beloved community here in Milwaukee.”

“Partnering with the YMCA to launch this new event deepens the spirit of community and collaboration that defines our annual Dr. King Celebration,” added Kevin Giglinto, President & CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center. “By engaging students early through creative expression and shared learning, this event serves not just as a prelude to our January celebration, but as a meaningful way of honoring Dr. King’s legacy year-round.”

For more information on the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s annual Dr. King Birthday Celebration and youth contests, visit www.MarcusCenter.org.