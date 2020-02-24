Fourth Annual Veterans Light Up the Arts Adds Six Non-Profit Partners

Six local nonprofits are set to partner with the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce for this year's Veterans Light Up the Arts event, to be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Milwaukee Art Museum's Windhover Hall. The event is presented jointly with the Milwaukee County War Memorial.

Veterans Light Up the Arts is an annual event celebrating veteran, service member and military spouse artists and performers. Community members are invited to come see the healing power of the arts and enjoy an evening of entertainment. Tickets are available here

"These Veterans showcase the rare ability to take the tragedy of war and weave it into healing snapshots of sound and space," said Patrick Nettesheim, co-founder of Guitars for Vets. "They do more than light up the arts, they become it."

"Though we are already a Blue Star Theatre, offering ticket opportunities for military personnel and families, MCT is deeply committed to finding other ways to support and illuminate the veteran story in our community," said Marcella Kearns , Associate Artistic Director, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre.

Proceeds from the event will be split between the six local nonprofit partners. You can donate to the event here





