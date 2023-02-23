Forte Theatre Presents INTO THE WOODS, April 14- 23

Forte Theatre Company presents Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, April 14 - 23, 2023. Performances take place in the beautiful Saber Center for the Performing Arts, 8222 S 51st Street, in Franklin. Forte is the first professional theatre company in Milwaukee's Southwest suburbs.

One of Stephen Sondheim's most popular works, Into the Woods follows a childless baker and his wife as they try to lift their family curse. To do so they must journey into the woods, where they encounter Rapunzel (and her witchly "mother"), Cinderella, Jack (of Beanstalk fame), Little Red Riding Hood and other classic fairy tale characters, and they all must learn the responsibility that comes with getting what you want.

The cast of Into the Woods features Ashley Rodriguez (Evita, Skylight Music Theatre) as the Witch, Tim Rebers (Candide, Milwaukee Opera Theatre) as the Baker, Christie Burgess (The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Skylight Music Theatre) as the Baker's Wife, Gabe Burdette (Evita, Skylight Music Theatre) as Jack, Kaitlin Feely (Twelfth Night, Optimist Theatre) as Cinderella, Molly Kempfer (Little Women: The Broadway Musical, Forte Theatre Company) as Little Red and George Lorimer (Titanic, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre) as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince.

Into the Woods is directed by Randall Dodge and music directed by Alex Chilsen (Milwaukee Metro Voices), with set design by Robert Sagadin (The Sound of Music, Forte Theatre), costume design by Nikki Heiniger (Milwaukee Opera Theatre), lighting design and stage managed by Abby James (The Sound of Music, Forte Theatre),

Into the Woods runs for 6 performances, April 14-23, 2023, at the Saber Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin (8222 S 51st Street, Franklin WI 53132). Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased at www.ForteTheatreCompany.org/tickets or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-366-3634.

Forte Theatre Company is the first professional theatre company in Milwaukee's Southwest suburbs. Forte was co-founded in 2018 by Artistic & Executive Directors Randall & Brenda Dodge. Professional actors by trade, they relocated to Milwaukee from Southern California in 2016 with the dream of expanding Milwaukee's professional theatre scene to the suburbs.

Now based in Franklin, Forte is a 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre company that seeks to enrich and engage its community through professional shows and quality education programs. Forte currently produces two professional mainstage shows and two youth musical productions each season. Serving the Greater Milwaukee Area, with a focus on the Southwest suburbs, Forte strives to make quality theater accessible and affordable to audiences who may not otherwise go downtown to see a show. Forte prioritizes creating jobs in the arts and hires professional talent from all over the Milwaukee area.

For more information, please visit www.ForteTheatreCompany.org.