First Stage's Amplify Series Continues With Play Reading Of FRANKIE

The play will be directed Milwaukee director/actor David Flores.

Oct. 11, 2022  

The third season of First Stage's Amplify BIPOC Play Series continues Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16 with a reading of the moving play FRANKIE: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A GURL FRANKENSTEIN by accomplished playwright José Casas. The play will be directed Milwaukee director/actor David Flores.

Inspired by Mary Shelly's Frankenstein, Playwright José Casas transforms this timeless story through the prism of Francesca Frankenstein, a brilliant young girl who, in her quest for a friend, plans a one-of-a-kind project for the school science fair. Original, thought-provoking, and filled with humor and heart, discover what happens when Francesca's project literally comes to life in this bilingual play. For families with young people ages 10 and up.

From Artistic Director Jeff Frank: "Originally commissioned by Florida Studio Theatre, First Stage is thankful to be a part of the development of this new script by our friend José Casas (CHRISTMASTOWN COMES TO FIRST STAGE, THE TALE OF LA LLORONA AS TOLD BY CONSEULO CHAVEZ). We're excited to hear what audiences think."

This season's Amplify Series will be presented as readings of three new plays, to be held at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center and other community locations. A talkback will follow each reading, allowing audiences opportunities to share their voices with the playwright and artists - helping shape the development of the plays and potential future productions at First Stage.

The Amplify readings will also be made available on the First Stage YouTube channel for a short period following the live presentations. youtube.com/firststage

Cost: The First Stage 2022/23 Amplify Series is offered at no cost to attendees, but registration is required. For additional information and to register, please go to: eventbrite.com/e/frankie-the-untold-story-of-a-gurl-frankenstein-tickets-363184473537

COVID protocols: Masks are optional at Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. To learn more about current First Stage COVID policies, please visit: firststage.org/covid-19-safety-protocols/


