Door Shakespeare Unveils 2025 Season Directors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Door Shakespeare has revealed the directing team for the 2025 summer season. Scott McKenna Campbell returns to Door Shakespeare to direct Twelfth Night while Samantha Martinson makes her Door Shakespeare directing debut with Great Expectations.

"It has been a joy to gather the talented theater professionals that make up Door Shakespeare's 2025 company," shares Producing Artistic Director Amy Ensign. "I can't wait for them to arrive in Door County to begin in-person work on the stories in our 30th anniversary season."

The directing team is the driving force behind the artistic development of the season, which includes two shows running in alternating repertory: William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, and Charles Dickens’s Great Expectations, adapted for the stage by Gale Childs Daly.

Twelfth Night Director Scott McKenna Campbell is a multi-disciplinary theatre maker, scholar, and teacher. Door Shakespeare audiences will recognize him from his work in The Old Man and the Old Moon (Director/Ensemble); 2017’s Twelfth Night (Feste/Composer); 2023’s As You Like It (Touchstone/Composer); and The Three Musketeers (Planchet/Composer).

Samantha Martinson is a Midwest-based director and theater practitioner. Recent directing credits include She Kills Monsters at First Stage Theatre, fml: how Carson McCullers saved my life at Carthage College, The Wolves at Marquette University, ‘Neath the Hills of Bastogne at Sunstone Studios, The Tempest at Mad Rouges, and Milwaukee Youth Theater’s production of Twelfth Night. Door Shakespeare is pleased to welcome Samantha back to direct Great Expectations after her 2017 season as Managing Producer.

The 2025 Summer season begins July 2 and runs through August 16, with Twelfth Night presented on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 7:30. Great Expectations runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30, and Saturdays at 5:00.

Comments

Best Revival of a Play - Live Standings Romeo + Juliet - 40% Yellow Face - 16% Our Town - 13% Vote Now!