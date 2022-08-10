Creative Team Announced for MAMMA MIA! at Skylight Music Theatre

Skylight Music Theatre has announced the creative team for the smash hit musical Mamma Mia! running from September 23 - October 16, 2022. Performances take place in the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company.

This ultimate feel-good show features music from one of the most popular international groups of all time, ABBA. Mamma Mia! tells the humorous and touching story of a young woman's search for her birth father on the eve of her wedding. The musical ran on Broadway for almost 15 years and has been performed in more than 40 countries and across five continents. It will mark a Skylight premiere.

Monica Kapoor will direct and choreograph Skylight's production. She made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! and spent seven years performing in this global smash hit.

"I am thrilled to be back on the island!" said Kapoor. "Mamma Mia is a show that is enjoyed by generations. It is a guaranteed good time that leaves the audience smiling and dancing."

Mamma Mia!, with a book by Catherine Johnson and music and lyrics from Benny Andersson and BjÃ¶rn Ulvaeus, is based on music from ABBA, the Swedish pop/dance group that generated hits from 1972-1982 such as "Dancing Queen," "Waterloo," "Take a Chance on Me," and "Super Trouper."

"We wanted to open our 63rd season with a show that inspires unbridled joy," said Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger. "This is a show people are passionate about in a giddy, unapologetic way. I mean, how can you not have fun with so many chart-toppers from the ABBA catalogue? We look forward to our audiences dancing in the aisles after being treated to a show that has as much heart and humor as it has hits."

Music Director for the show is David Bonofiglio. Casting will be announced soon.

Mamma Mia! opened on Broadway in 2001 and was nominated for five 2002 Tony Awards including Best New Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Orchestrations. It remained one of the most popular shows on Broadway throughout its almost 15-year run.

Mamma Mia! has been translated into 14 languages, including German, Japanese, Spanish, Danish, French, and Chinese. A film adaptation of Mamma Mia! came out in July 2008 featuring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan. Due to the success of the film, a prequel/sequel called Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was released in 2018.

Performance Details:

Skylight Premiere

MAMMA MIA!

Sept. 23 - Oct. 16, 2022

Music and Lyrics by Benny Andersson, BjÃ¶rn Ulvaeus

And some songs with Stig Anderson

Book by Catherine Johnson

Originally conceived by Judy Craymer

Directed and choreographed by Monica Kapoor

Travel to a Greek island paradise for this ultimate feel-good show. Hit music from the super group ABBA tells the humorous and touching story of a young woman's search for her birth father on the eve of her wedding.

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. 23 ABBA hits. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Opening night show sponsors Herb Zien and Liz Levins

MAMMA MIA! CREATIVE TEAM

Director and Choreographer - Monica Kapoor

Music Director - David Bonofiglio

Scenic Designer - Kimberly Powers*

Costume Designer - Jason Orlenko*

Lighting Designer - Shawn Irish*

Sound Designer - Ben Scheff*

Production Stage Manager - John Fortunato**

* The Scenic, Costume, Lighting and Sound designers are represented by United Scenic Artists, Local USA-829.

** Appearing through an agreement between Skylight Music Theatre and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Biographies

Monica Kapoor (Director/Choreographer) made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! and spent seven years performing in the global smash hit. Select theatre credits include The Secret Garden at Sacramento Music Circus, Traffic and Weather at Adirondack Theatre Festival, Mamma Mia! at North Carolina Theatre (Broadway World Award for Best Choreography), Broadway Bares at Roseland Ballroom NYC, Mamma Mia! at The Encore, Acadia Music Project Acadia National Park, Honour at La Mama NYC, A Good Dive at Silk Road Rising.

David Bonofiglio (Music Director) holds a BFA in piano performance from Cardinal Stritch University. Selected credits as musical director: Little Shop of Horrors, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Oklahoma, Urinetown, and Pippin for Skylight Music Theatre; Little by Little, Scrooge in Rouge, A Cudahy Caroler Christmas, and Jesus Christ Superstar for In Tandem Theatre; Sunday in the Park with George for Windfall Theatre. As assistant music director: A Christmas Carol for Milwaukee Repertory Theatre.

Performance Information

Performances of Mamma Mia! are Friday, September 23 through Sunday, October 16, 2022, in the beautiful Cabot Theatre, Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in the Historic Third Ward of Milwaukee.

2022-23 season subscriptions now on sale. Subscribers get the best seats at the best prices. Purchase at the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office. Call (414) 291-7800 or visit 158 N. Broadway, Monday - Friday, from Noon - 5 p.m. or email tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org.

2022-23 season single tickets on sale at the Box Office or online at www.skylightmusictheatre.org

Â· Please let the Box Office know if accessible seating is needed, or if patrons will have a wheelchair or walker.

Â· Box Office hours Mon. - Fri. Noon -5 p.m. The Box Office window is also open two hours prior to performances.

Â· Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more by calling (414) 291-7800

Â· If you have ADA needs, please contact the Box Office (414) 291-7800 or tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org.

Â· Skylight offers a risk-free guarantee to exchange, credit, or refund tickets for any canceled performances.

Â· For more information visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org or email info@skylightmusictheatre.org

Special Events

Skylight Insights. In-depth discussions with Artistic Director, Michael Unger and special guests take place one hour before all Wednesday and Sunday performances.

ASL Performance. Mamma Mia! will be interpreted in American Sign Language (ASL) on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets for this performance, email tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org or call Skylight's Box Office at (414) 291-7800. Mention ASL performance for seating in the appropriate section. Supported by UPAF Connect.

For more information visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org, email info@skylightmusictheatre.org or call the Box Office at (414) 291-7800.

Skylight Bar & Bistro

Conveniently located on the second floor of the Broadway Theatre Center, the Skylight Bar & Bistro is open two hours prior to showtime and features a pre-theatre menu.

Parking

Purchase $5 parking vouchers from the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office for use in the Historic Third Ward parking garage at 212 N. Milwaukee Street (one block east and one block north). Vouchers are valid between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. for evening performances. Matinee vouchers are valid 12-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Not valid for Wednesday matinees. Voucher sales stop 30 minutes before showtime. Advance purchase recommended so that vouchers can be mailed with tickets. No refunds.

Meter parking is available on the street (free after 6 p.m. and on Sundays).

About Skylight Music Theatre

Founded in 1959, Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company and the largest employer of Wisconsin actors in the state. Skylight produces the full spectrum of music theatre ranging from blockbuster Broadway musicals to reimagined operas, and from exciting world premieres to contemporary off-Broadway hits. Skylight's mainstage home is the Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, which was built by Skylight in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 1992. Considered to be one of Milwaukee's most beautiful theatres, the Cabot Theatre is based on the design of an 18th-century French opera house. With just 350 seats it offers audiences great views of the action onstage. Skylight Music Theatre marks its 63rd season in 2022-2023. Skylight Music Theatre is a proud Cornerstone Member of the United Performing Arts Fund.