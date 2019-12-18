Choreographer And Dance Artist Jade Solomon Curtis To Bring BLACK LIKE ME To Marcus Performing Arts Center

Black Like Me is a multidisciplinary evening length work explores the reverb of a single word in a global community. It considers the effects of the word ni --- er, all its permutations, its history and its casual use in Hip Hop culture. Comprised of 5 sections created in collaboration with two of America's leading Black media-design technologists, original sound composition and local activists; it asks if it is possible to redefine a word that was intended to belittle a people.



Black Like Me combines physical, verbal, visual and sonic language to tell five narratives and perspectives in a unique way. Inspired by present day youth and their casual use of the word ni ---- er, innovative multi-disciplined artists, visual/media design experts and digital campaign strategists come together to, in essence, combine the best of arts and sciences to enhance the singular message; ni --- er can not be transformed.



The one night only performance will take place on Wednesday, February 12 at 7:00 pm in the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, December 19 at 12:00 pm at the Marcus Center Box Office and can be purchase in person at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more SAVE! and should call Groups Sales at 414-273-7121 x210/213.



The presentation of Black Like Me is supported by the New England Foundation for the Arts' National Dance Project with lead funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and the Andrew W Mellon Foundation.



This presentation is also supported by the Arts Midwest Touring Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from The Wisconsin Arts Board and the Crane Group.



This performance is part of the MC Presents series sponsored by The Fitz at the Ambassador Hotel.

For more information visit the Marcus Center website at www.MarcusCenter.org.





