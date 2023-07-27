Cast Set for RUN BAMBI RUN World Premiere Musical at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

The production runs September 13 – October 22, 2023. 

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Cast Set for RUN BAMBI RUN World Premiere Musical at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Click Here has revealed the cast for the World Premiere musical Run Bambi Run, featuring a book by Academy Award-winner Eric Simonson (Lombardi), music and lyrics by Gordon Gano of the Violent Femmes and directed by Rep Artistic DirectorMark Clements, premiering in the Quadracci Powerhouse September 13 – October 22, 2023. 

The cast of Run Bambi Run will play multiple roles and double as the band, making this company a group of quadruple threat performers including: John Carlin (Uncle Vanya, Pearl Theater Co) as Joe/Lawyer, Matt Daniels (Scrooge in Milwaukee Rep’s A Christmas Carol) as Breier, Sarah Gliko (Bridges of Madison County, Philadelphia Theater Co.) as Christine/Gale, Douglas Goodhart (Once, Weston Playhouse) as Ira/Eisenberg, Armando Gutierrez (Ring of Fire, Florida Rep) as Fred, Tommy Hahn (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Milwaukee Rep) as McCann/Tom, Jessica Kantorowitz (Richard III, NYU Tisch) as Judy, Ian Littleworth (The Lion in Winter, Laguna Playhouse) as Nick/Stu, Megan Loomis (Wicked, National Tour) as Virginia/Sean, Ken Allen Neely (Once, Virginia Repertory Theatre) as Petersen and Erika Olson (Beautiful, National Tour) as Laurie.

“Run Bambi Run is a wild theatrical ride fueled by original rock music, a larger than life story and this incredibly talented ensemble,” said director Mark Clements.  “They will seamlessly transition from character to character, working together to shape the setting and go full ‘rock star’ as instrument playing members of the band in this high energy theatrical experience.”

The creative team for the world premiere of Run Bambi Run includes music director and orchestrations by Dan Kazemi (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Titanic), choreographer Jenn Rose (Titanic), set designer Scott Davis (Things I Know To Be True), costume designer Mieka van der Ploeg (Murder on the Orient Express), lighting designer Jason Fassl (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), sound designer Cricket S. Myers (Titanic), video and projection designer Mike Tutaj (Titanic), voice and dialect coach Jill Walmsley Zager, dramaturg Deanie Vallone, casting by Dale Brown Casting, fight and intimacy coordinatorChristopher Elst and stage manager Kimberly Carolus.

The truth is indeed stranger than fiction in this ripped-from-the-headlines new musical Run Bambi Run.  An outrageous ‘true crime’ saga that took the nation by storm, Lawrencia “Bambi” Bembenek's fall from Milwaukee Police Department cop to Playboy Bunny lands her in the slammer, convicted of a murder that she didn’t commit. Or did she? Fueled with original rock songs and lyrics from Gordon Gano of the Violent Femmes, a captivating book by Academy Award-winner Eric Simonson (Lombardi), and Artistic Director Mark Clements’ directorial showmanship, this rollicking hometown story about the search for truth and justice is a wild ride that you have to see to believe.

The World Premiere of Run Bambi Run is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro with Corporate Sponsor BMO and Executive Producers Melanie and Steve Booth, Judy Hansen and Cheryl and David Walker. Run Bambi Run is a John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program production.

Run Bambi Run tickets are available for purchase online at Click Here, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. 

For more information visit Click Here.

About Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin with three unique performance venues in the Associated Bank Theater Center. For over seven decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee’s vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive, and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee’s rich diversity.




