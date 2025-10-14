Ballet Hispánico To Perform At Irvin L. Young Auditorium October 18

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ballet Hispánico, the nation’s leading Hispanic and Latin dance company, will perform at the Irvin L. Young Auditorium in Whitewater, Wisconsin, on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Recognized as one of America’s Cultural Treasures by the Ford Foundation, the company continues its mission to celebrate Latinx voices through dance, culture, and community engagement. Tickets start at $40.

Known for its bold repertory and commitment to contemporary and traditional Latin dance forms, Ballet Hispánico has commissioned over 100 original works and appeared on major stages worldwide. The company’s performances combine technical precision with narratives exploring identity, community, and cultural heritage.

The Irvin L. Young Auditorium features a 1,340-seat chamber designed to provide both warmth and intimacy through innovative lighting and architectural design. Its 46-foot proscenium opening and 4,000-square-foot stage accommodate a wide range of touring productions and dance performances.