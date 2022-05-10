Alexandria Woods Wins Third Place at True Colors Next Narrative Monologue Competition In New York City

Milwaukee Rep is has sent its congratulations to Alexandria Woods on winning third place in the inaugural True Colors Next Narrative™ Monologue Competition (NNMC) in New York City on May 2, 2022. Woods, an 11th grader at Rufus King IB High School was one of two regional finalists from Milwaukee sent to New York to compete in the National Finals. She performed "One Second" by Rachel Lynett and won an $1,000 cash prize. Additionally, all nationalists who did not place 1-3rd, including Milwaukee regionalist Terynn Erby-Walker, an 11th grader from Golda Meir High School, received a $250 cash prize.

NNMC features newly created works from twenty of America's leading contemporary Black playwrights that engage students in artful exploration of 21st century themes, while instilling confidence in all to find their voices. Regional finalists from across the country competed in the National Finals, receiving an all-expense paid trip to New York City that included: workshops with theatre professionals, performing at the Apollo Theater, a ticket to a Broadway show, and cash prizes for the top three winners. Additionally, Milwaukee Regionalists received cash prizes for their 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners and received private acting coaching leading up to nationals.

"It was a wonderful culminating experience to watch both of our regional finalists perform alongside peers from across the country on the historic Apollo Theater stage," said Chief Education and Engagement Officer Jenny Toutant. "Through NNMC we've had the opportunity to work with students across Milwaukee and expose them to the voices of contemporary Black playwrights. Both Alexandria and Terynn worked hard all year in preparing their monologues and it was inspiring to watch them shine in the national spotlight. We couldn't be more proud of their efforts and determination."

