YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Will Be Performed by Avon Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A classic horror parody movie by a legend of the entertainment field will come to life on stage in Avon Players’ Young Frankenstein, running May 30-June 14.

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick (Eric Rodman), who pronounces his name "Fronk-en-steen" in order to distance himself from the family’s tarnished reputation, inherits his ancestral estate. Fancying himself a quintessentially modern physician, Frederick initially wants nothing to do with his family’s grim legacy as he departs from New York City leaving behind his alluring but withholding fiancée, Elizabeth (Hosanna Phillips). Upon arrival in Transylvania, he meets a collection of wacky helpers: wise-cracking hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (Jeff Stillman)—pronounced "Eye-gore," of course—leggy lab assistant, Inga (Emily Brown), and the formidable and intense housekeeper, Frau Blucher (Jill Blazis-Sloan). With their help, Frederick reluctantly finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his forebear. "It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, The Monster (Steve Grady) escapes, pitchforks are raised by villagers, and hilarity abounds. From the mind of Mel Brooks, based on his classic comedy film, Young Frankenstein is an electrifying musical comedy parody full of sublime slapstick, wicked wordplay, and madcap musical numbers.

Young Frankenstein features music and lyrics by Mel Brooks and a book by Brooks and Thomas Meehan. Brooks’ comedy career began as a writer on Sid Ceasar’s Your Show of Shows. (Incidentally, Brooks was the real-life inspiration for the character of Ira in Avon’s most recent play, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, written by Neil Simon about his own experiences working in that show’s writer’s room.) That was the beginning of a career that spans more than seven decades and has garnered Brooks much attention, box office success, and accolades. He is an “EGOT” winner as well as a Kennedy Center Honoree. His film The Producers earned him an Academy Award for screenwriting. It was also the start of his collaborations with actor Gene Wilder, who went on to star in other Brooks favorites Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein. The latter film is a 1974 parody of the horror film genre generally, but specifically the 1931 Universal film Frankenstein and its 1935 sequel, Bride of Frankenstein. Alongside Wilder as Frederick, Young Frankenstein starred Madeline Kahn as Elizabeth, Marty Feldman as Igor, Peter Boyle as The Monster, Cloris Leachman as Frau Blucher, and Teri Garr as Inga. It was a critical and commercial success and is ranked number thirteen on the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 Funniest American Movies.

Director Joy Oetjens, who appeared on Avon’s stage earlier this season as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd and who directed last season’s Drinking Alone, has been a fan of Mel Brooks’ bawdy and sharp satires since she was old enough to watch them. “Or, honestly, a bit too young, but I watched any way” Oetjens joked. She first responded to the top-tier comic performances by the stellar cast but came to appreciate Brooks’ direction and point of view: campy but loving, highbrow and lowbrow, sophisticated and juvenile. Oetjens’ love of the movie made her initially skeptical about whether the title could work as a stage adaptation but while reading the script, she immediately knew she was in sure artistic hands: “It works so well because Mel Brooks himself wrote the music and lyrics and faithfully recreated the movie with just enough surprises to keep it fresh. Young Frankenstein has to be among the most quotable comedy films of all time, and audience members will find everything they love and remember plus hilarious musical sequences.”

Comments