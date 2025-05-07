World Premiere Of JORGE Comes to Theatre NOVA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre specializing in new plays will present the World Premiere of "Jorge Borges Gives a Lecture on Anatomy" by Carla Milarch, with music by Michael Riccinto, June 6 -29, 2025.

In a magical reality, inside a labyrinth, the famed Argentinian writer Jorge Luis Borges gives a lecture. At first, it seems to be about anatomy, but that notion quickly gives way as he navigates multiple timelines and universes, in search of the loves of his life. Inspired by Borges' short stories, and featuring his poetry set to music, this dreamlike play takes us into the fantastical world of one of literature's most outrageous imaginations.

Carla Milarch, playwright, says: "I've been fascinated by Borges for years — his stories are full of hidden worlds, heartbreak, and wonder. In this play, I wanted to explore how we search for meaning and love, even when the paths before us are infinite and shifting. Bringing this play to life has been an exercise in hope for me, and I hope it will be so too, for audiences.”

Kat Walsh, director, adds: "To work on this piece is to step into a labyrinth built of breath, memory, and song. It is an act of navigation — through Borges' infinite mirrors, his fierce intellect, his delicate wonder. The actors do not merely perform; they conjure. Together, we are chasing the pulse of the invisible. This is not theatre as imitation, but as invocation — something wholly, strangely alive."

Michael Riccinto, composer and musical director, shares: "Setting Borges' poetry to music was a thrilling challenge. I wanted the compositions to feel timeless and otherworldly — as if they were echoing from another dimension. The human voice is the perfect instrument to capture the intimacy and mystery of Borges' world."

The cast features Maggie Hilliard, Jonathan Jones, Katherine Lengyel, *Phil Powers, Lauren Routledge and Leif TenBrink. Helmed by Kat Walsh (director), the Production Team includes Nate Doud (set), Jeff Alder (lights), Mary Perrin (costumes), Shelby Seeley (props), and Elise Blochwitz (stage manager).

“JORGE” will run June 6 through June 29 at Theatre NOVA (410 W Huron St, Ann Arbor). Performances are Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $30, $25 for 65 and over and $15 for students with student IDs at the door. Tickets may be purchased online at www.TheatreNOVA.org or in person one hour before each performance. Seating in the theater will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking and quick access to the city's restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops. New patrons can find Theatre NOVA across Huron Street from Ann Arbor's YMCA through a parking lot entrance on the north side of the street.

Theatre NOVA's mission is to raise awareness of the value and excitement of new plays and playwrights and to provide resources for playwrights to develop their craft by importing, exporting, and developing new work. This activity is supported by the MICHIGAN ARTS AND CULTURE COUNCIL and the NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE ARTS.

In celebration of its 10th anniversary season, Theatre NOVA proudly presents a full lineup of six world-premiere productions, highlighting the organization's decade-long commitment to championing the importance of new plays and emerging playwrights. Don't miss this exciting opportunity to join us in celebrating a milestone year with some of the most innovative and thought-provoking new works yet!

