Williamston Theatre Celebrates The Holidays With An Audience Favorite MURDER FOR TWO

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, is celebrating the holidays with the return of one of its favorite duos Andrea Wollenberg and Mark Schenfisch in Murder for Two: Holiday Edition, Book & Music by Joe Kinosian, Book & Lyrics by Kellen Blair. Performances for this hilarious musical mystery begin Thursday, November 16 and run through Saturday, December 23. Tickets are now on sale and going fast.

Back by popular demand it's the holiday edition of our audiences' favorite show, Murder for Two! This comic, musical murder mystery, who-dun-it is set at a Christmas Eve party where Great American Novelist Arthur Whitney is discovered murdered. Every wacky guest, played by Andrea Wollenberg, is a suspect and detective-wannabe Marcus Moscowicz, played by Mark Schenfisch, is determined to examine all the clues, and find the killer. A perfect blend of music, mayhem, and murder – for the holidays!

Murder for Two: Holiday Edition reunites actor/singer/virtuoso piano players Mark Schenfisch (Murder for Two, Sirens) and Andrea Wollenberg (Murder for Two) with Director Rob Roznowski (Be Here Now, Murder for Two). The production team includes Scenic Design by Bartley H. Bauer (A Very Williamston Christmas, This Wonderful Life), Lighting Design by Becca Bedell (Mrs. Harrison, The Magnolia Ballet, Part 1), Costume Design by Holly Iler (The Hat Box, These Mortal Hosts), Sound Design by John Lepard (Wild Horses, Nine Parts of Desire) and Props Design/ Set Dressing by Michelle Raymond (On the Market, Alabaster). The Stage Manager is Adam Kruger (Be Here Now).

There are changes to the performance schedule for the 2023-2024 Season. All productions will run for 6 weeks, and all matinee performances will begin at 2:00PM. Performances for Murder for Two: Holiday Edition run from November 16 through December 23. Evening performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8:00PM. Matinees performances are Saturday and Sunday at 2:00PM. For this production there will be additional 2:00PM performances on November 24, December 13, and December 20 and an additional 8:00PM performance on December 20. Please note there will be no matinee on November 18 and no evening show on November 23.

The first four performances of Murder for Two: Holiday Edition, November 16-19, are Preview performances where audience members will have the opportunity to take part in the process of creating a show by participating in a talkback session with the director following each performance. The Official Opening Night is Friday, November 24 at 8:00PM. The Conversation Sunday for Murder for Two: Holiday Edition is Sunday, December 17 immediately following the 2:00PM performance.

There have been changes to the ticket prices for the 2023-2024 Season. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish for the Preview on Thursday, November 16. Remaining Preview tickets are now $22.00. Starting Friday, November 24 tickets for all performances will be $44. Senior citizens (65+) and members of the Military (active and retired) receive a $2 discount on all tickets except Previews. Student tickets (with a valid student ID) are $10 for all performances. We have added a $30 Under 30 ticket for patrons 30 or under (with valid ID). Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more (booked at least 1 week in advance through the Box Office). Tickets can be purchased Tuesday - Friday from 12-6pm by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469) or ordered on-line up until 1 hour prior to the performance by visiting our website Click Here. There is a $1 per ticket processing fee on all tickets. Payment is required at the time the reservation is made. Patrons are responsible for knowing and understanding all ticket polices which are available on our website (Click Here).

Masks are not required but strongly recommended in our intimate theatre space. If patrons are experiencing any Covid symptoms on the day of the performance, they are asked to stay home and call the Box Office to release their seat. Detailed information about the Williamston Theatre's Covid Safety Protocol is available on our website.

Murder for Two: Holiday Edition is sponsored by Plante Moran. Reeder Pianos, Inc generously donated the piano for this production. Additional support for the 2023-2024 Season comes from an award from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts with additional support from the Shubert Foundation.

Williamston Theatre is a nonprofit, professional regional theatre that offers a diverse array of intimate storytelling experiences to entertain, build a sense of belonging, and foster empathy for the human journey. The theatre opened its doors in 2006, is the winner of a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing and has received many regional awards including the 2008 Robert Busby Award for extraordinary overall contribution to theatre in the Greater Lansing Area.

Williamston Theatre patrons will find ample parking on the street and in several municipal lots throughout the city. The theatre is located in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue. Additional information about the company and the 2023-2024 Season is available online at Click Here or by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469). Also check out our new podcast WT Backstage Chat for the opportunity to get to know some of the artists behind the productions you see on the Williamston Theatre stage.