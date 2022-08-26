Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wharton Center to Host THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE in October

Tickets for the interactive stage show are available now.

Aug. 26, 2022  

Wharton Center will play host to The Price is Right Live™ stage show on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 6PM.

Tickets are on sale now at the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

The Price Is Right Live™ is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right™.

Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations, and-of course-a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™, and the fantastic Showcase!

Showing to sold-out audiences for more a decade and counting, The Price Is Right Live™ has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members across North America.

The Price is Right™ remains network television's #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, Price and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally, and in-person.





