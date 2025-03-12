WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT Comes to the Tipping Point Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renaissance City Repertory Theatre has announced the opening of its 2025 season with Nassim Soleimanpour’s play, White Rabbit Red Rabbit. This unique theatrical event, produced in association with Aurora Nova Productions and Boat Rocker Entertainment, will take place on Sunday, March 30 at 7:00 PM at Tipping Point Theatre (TPT), 361 E Cady Street, Northville, MI 48167.

White Rabbit Red Rabbit is an "audacious theatrical experiment" that offers a communal and interactive experience between performer and audience. Harnessing the power of storytelling, the play crosses geographical borders and invites understanding and sympathy – especially as we navigate current power structures, privilege and ideological differences.

“We are thrilled to launch our 2025 season with such a compelling and unconventional piece of theatre,” says Kristina Riegle, Managing Director of Renaissance City Repertory. “White Rabbit Red Rabbit challenges both performer and audience to engage in a shared experience that transcends traditional theatrical boundaries.”

No rehearsals. No set. No director. One performer.

Featuring TPT Artistic Director Julia Glander, the performance will unfold with the unique premise that the performer sees the script for the first time on stage, in full view of the audience and performs it only once.

“Performing is always a leap of faith. You have to trust your brain, body, heart and soul that you've done your research, been guided at rehearsal and are ready to embark on a journey at every performance” states Glander. “Now take away all that. Instead, you walk on stage in front of an audience and are given a script for the first time. It's a cold reading and you can't rely on total improvisation. This stirs up a lot of feelings - it's the actor's nightmare. It’s terrifying not knowing what's on the page, but also very liberating not knowing what's on the page. That is definitely theatre that I would want to see. I think it can be challenging and thrilling for both the performer and the audience.”

“We like challenges at Tipping Point Theatre. Not challenges like leaks in the building, but challenges on the stage. I ask our patrons to trust me in regard to our season selection, even if they're unsure that they will like it. I think it makes sense that I ask the same of myself. We also like collaboration and we thank Renaissance City Repertory Theatre for this opportunity.”

This performance of Nassim Soleimanpour’s White Rabbit Red Rabbit is part of a rolling Southeast Michigan Premiere, with a first performance having already taken place on the campus of Oakland University earlier this month.

Comments