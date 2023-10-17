Titan Theatre Company Unveils Full 23/24 Season at Queens Theatre

Titan Theatre Company has revealed its 2023/24 season in their home as the official "Company in Residence" at Queens Theatre in beautiful Flushing Meadows Park.

This announcement marks the company's first full in-person season since the shutdown of theatres during the pandemic. Throughout that difficult time, Titan persisted as Queens' flagship theatre company by continuing to offer exciting programming and inspiring outreach initiatives.

The company will start its season with a new take on its annual Christmas show tradition, this year with Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol by Tom Mula. The title character of Jacob Marley will be played by Titan audience favorite Lloyd Mulvey and will be directed by Titan's Executive Director Alyssa Van Gorder. Kyle Higgins will design the set, Anthony Paul-Cavaretta will design costumes and Luke Santy will play live music and sound effects.

Up next in their season will be the continuation of their most ambitious project to date; The Future Classics Festival, a new works festival dedicated to ushering forth a new “classical” cannon by centering on the voices of BIPOC playwrights and artists. True to their mission of breathing new life into classical works, the company will do their part to help forge the way for a new generation of classics by presenting a WORLD PREMIERE production of Mercedes White's brilliant new play Genesis. This will be the third evolution of this powerful new work, having received a streamed performance, as well as a workshop reading last year.

Titan Will Close their season with the critically acclaimed play The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson. The production will be directed by Annalisa Loeffler and will feature a fabulous cast of four fierce fiery females as the Revolutionists suggested in the play's title. The production promises to be one of the highlights of NYC's spring season.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be coming back with a full season at the Queens Theatre." said Titan's Executive Director Alyssa Van Gorder. "Titan will continue to grow and come into its own as a truly dynamic theatre company. In addition to our exciting Main Stage season, we continue to develop important new partnerships and outreach programs that will provide Titan programming to all of NYC."

Titan Theatre Company has developed a stellar reputation by offering a consistent level of innovation and quality that has taken the New York City theatre scene by storm over the last thirteen years. Rising from performing in a Tex-Mex Restaurant/Comedy Club to holding the title of "Theatre in Residence" at the premier performing arts venue in the borough of Queens, the Queens Theatre.

Titan is teaming up again this year with the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens to provide participants with free arts education access and opportunities. They will also be joining The Metropolitan Museum of Art for ongoing participation in their "Teens Take the Met" event. A continued partnership with the Ronald McDonald House will have Titan providing programming for the children and their families there. Titan is also gearing up for a new reading series with the Queens Borough Public Libraries.

For tickets, as well as more info on Titan's outreach programming, Training Program, and their upcoming season, please visit Click Here.