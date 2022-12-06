Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Theatre NOVA Presents SUGAR PLUM PANTO Beginning This Week

Performances run December 9 through December 31, 2022.

Dec. 06, 2022  

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre, continues its 2022-23 season of in-person full-length productions with "Sugar Plum Panto" by Carla Milarch and R. MacKenzie Lewis, which runs December 9 through December 31, 2022.

The holiday tradition is back, complete with all the zany antics you've come to expect from this raucous family entertainment. When Clara's Christmas dream goes awry, an outrageous cast of characters appears to entertain her and save her from the Mouse King. Bring the whole family for this festive holiday tradition, with original songs, hilarious parodies, a Bee-oo-ti-ful Panto Dame, and of course, all of the candy you can eat! Book early cuz this holiday favorite sells out!

Directed by Carla Milarch. Featuring Dante Justice, Mike Sandusky ("DJ Whittington's Kool Kat: A Hip-Hop Panto," "I'm Streaming of an Alright Christmas," "Sanctuary City"), and MONICA SPENCER ("I'm Streaming of an Alright Christmas," "An Almost British Christmas"). The production and design team includes MONICA SPENCER (scenic design), Daniel C. Walker (lighting design), Genevieve Compton (costume design), Benjamin Cohen (music direction), Becky Fox (props), Belle Youngs (assistant stage manager), and Briana O'Neal (stage manager/props).

For the health, safety, and well-being of our patrons, staff, and artists, COVID safety measures will be in place. All artists and staff participating in the season must be fully vaccinated, and patrons must wear a mask while in the building. This policy is subject to change at any time in accordance with fluctuating local, state, and federal guidelines. Please check our website for our current policy before attending.

Theatre NOVA is located at 410 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Showtimes are 7:30 pm on Fridays, 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm on Saturdays, and 2:00 pm on Sundays. Additional performances on Wed., Dec. 21, Thurs., Dec. 22 at 7:30 pm, and Thurs. Dec. 29 at 7:30 pm.. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 and New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, the performance will begin at 11:00 am. There will be no shows on Dec. 25. General admission tickets are $25 ($10 for kids 16 years and under.) In addition, Theatre NOVA continues to make theatre accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets for those who need them at all performances.

Tickets, memberships, flex passes, and subscriptions may be purchased online at www.TheatreNOVA.org. Tickets may also be purchased in person one hour before each performance. Seating in the theatre will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking and quick access to the city's restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops. New patrons can find Theatre NOVA across Huron Street from Ann Arbor's YMCA through a parking lot entrance on the north side of the street. For more information, visit www.TheatreNOVA.org.



