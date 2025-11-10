Theatre NOVA Calls For Submissions For The 2026 Michigan Playwrights Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre NOVA has called for submissions for the 2026 Michigan Playwrights Festival (MPF). The festival will take place August 12–16, 2026, and will feature five to six original, full-length plays by Michigan-based playwrights, each presented as a reading followed by talkbacks and audience feedback sessions.

Eligible submissions must be original, unpublished, and unproduced full-length plays (non-musicals) written by Michigan residents. Playwrights are encouraged to feature no more than five actors (roles can be doubled).

Submissions open December 1, 2025, and will be accepted through February 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., or until 40 submissions are received, whichever comes first. Submissions will only be accepted via the official Google Form (link available at theatrenova.org/michigan-playwrights-festival).

Selected plays will be announced in May 2026, and readings will take place August 12–16, 2026. Selected playwrights will receive a $50 stipend, two complimentary tickets to their own reading, and one complimentary festival pass to attend the remaining readings. They will also have access to written audience feedback and the option to participate in a facilitated talkback following their performance.

The Michigan Playwrights Festival is a cornerstone of Theatre NOVA's mission to champion new voices and develop fresh works for the stage. Many plays developed through the festival have gone on to receive world premiere productions at Theatre NOVA, including ECLIPSED: The Sun, the Moon, and Gladys Atkinson Sweet by D. L. Patrick; Mazel Tov, John Lennon and Resisting by David Wells (both winners of the Wilde Award for Best New Script); Clutter by Brian Cox (Wilde Award for Best New Script); Irrational by R. MacKenzie Lewis and David Wells (Wilde Award for Best New Script); Mrs. Fifty Bakes a Pie by Linda Ramsay Detherage; Katherine by Kim Carney; Spin (aka Swimming While Drowning) by Emilio Rodriguez; and Bird by Kristin Hanratty.

All pertinent information is available on our website at: theatrenova.org/michigan-playwrights-festival.