The Sauk Announces Complete 2023 Season Featuring THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG & More

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, has announced their complete 2023 season that includes two classic musicals, an Agatha Christie murder mystery, the funniest play ever written and a holiday story set in Michigan.

"This is an ambitious and exciting season," said Sauk Executive Director Trinity Bird. "We have a diverse set of shows that truly offers something for everyone."

The season begins with the award-winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong playing February 2-5 and 9-12.

It is the opening night of the Cornley Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show-an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! The Play That Goes Wrong is sponsored by Jason Adcock, State Farm Agent.

The Sauk's annual celebration of short plays is next on the calendar. Sauk Shorts will be performed March 23-26. Sandi Miller will sponsor this production.

"The Shorts is always a highlight of the season," Bird said. "You get to see ten shorts play in just two hours. It is also exciting because five of the ten plays this year are by local playwrights."

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer - in case he or she decides to strike again.

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express will take the stage May 11-14 and 18-21. The production will be sponsored by Olivia's Chop House and Saucy Dog BBQ.

In an apocalyptic future where children are kept like animals and human life is cheap, young Kira learns the ugly truth about the powers controlling her world. A gifted weaver, her talent catches the attention of the Council of Guardians. Under their custody, Kira is made to mend and embellish the ceremonial Singer's Robe-a garment that tells the history of the world. But the longer she works, the more she learns about the horrifying secrets that keep her community hostage. Can she use her knowledge and art to reshape the future?

Based on Lois Lowry's companion piece to The Giver (produced at The Sauk in 2021), Gathering Blue tells a suspenseful tale of the power of creativity to fight brutality. Performances are June 8-11. Grace Church Chapel & Suite will sponsor this production.

The 2023 Summer Family Fun Show will be Pinocchio. Performances (including extra matinees for families) are June 30-July 2 and 7-9. This production is sponsored by Southern Michigan Bank and Trust.

One lonely night the Blue Fairy grants Geppetto's wish and brings his wooden puppet to life. So begins Pinocchio's journey...Pinocchio tangles with tricksters, Fox and Cat, and Lampwick and his no-good buddies in the Land of Toys. Will he ever prove that he is good enough to become a Real Boy?

One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph's solution to Egypt's famine elevates him to Pharaoh's right-hand man and reunites him with his family. The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads ("Those Canaan Days"), to country-western ("One More Angel in Heaven") and calypso ("Benjamin Calypso"), along with the unforgettable classics "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door."

Joseph comes to The Sauk July 27-30 and August 3-6. The production sponsor is the Jonesville Rotary Club.

The next production in the season will be Rounding Third playing August 24-27.

Rounding Third is the tumultuous journey of two Little League coaches through an entire season, from their first tentative meeting to the climactic championship game. Don is the tough, blue-collar, win-at-all-costs veteran coach whose son is the star pitcher. Michael is a newcomer both to the town and to baseball. He's a corporate executive who agrees to be Don's assistant because he wants a special activity with his son, who's never played baseball before. Despite their differences, Michael and Don form an uneasy alliance for the benefit of the team. And over the course of exhilarating victories, heartbreaking defeats, and interminable rain-outs, the two men battle over how to lead the team. Michael believes that the job of the coaches is to shield the kids from the intense pressure of competition while making sure everyone has a good time. Don thinks they should be teaching the kids how to win. Out of these conflicting philosophies, the real issues of the play emerge: how should we raise our children? Since we live in such a ferociously competitive society, do we protect our children as long as possible? Or do we prepare them to be tough enough to win? And what does it mean to be an American man?

Rounding Third is sponsored by Playford Real Estate.

Perhaps the most popular musical ever written, The Sound of Music will play at The Sauk for eight performances October 12-15 and 19-22.

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein, The Sound of Music features a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" and the title number. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

The Sound of Music is sponsored by County National Bank.

The season will close with Prancer being performed December 7-10 and 14-17. This holiday production will be sponsored by Jonesville Lumber.

Young Jessica Riggs' family has fallen on hard times. Still, she keeps her belief in Santa Claus and the idea that there are miracles in the world. When an injured reindeer appears in Jessica's backyard, she believes it is Prancer. While she is nursing the creature back to health, the whole community of Three Oaks eventually learns about Prancer, causing big problems for Jessica as she tries to return the reindeer home. Based on the cherished film, Prancer, this piece uses a heartwarming story and breathtaking puppetry to bring light into your holiday season.

All performances, unless otherwise mentioned, take place at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago in Jonesville. Tickets for the entire season are now available at www.thesauk.org. Individual tickets range from $5 to $14. More information, including performance times and audition dates for the season, can be found on the website.

The Sauk's 2023 orchestra sponsor is Moore Insurance Services. The 2023 season sponsor is Joyous Journey Photography. The 2023 media sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale and The Dale 95.5 F.M. The Sauk is also supported by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

"We are looking forward to an exciting year," Bird added. "If you want to get involved but don't know how, call me at the theatre, 517-849-9100. We have volunteer opportunities available for anyone who wants to help!"

Information on other Sauk programs including professional theatre trips and The Sauk's Teen Theatre Project can be found at www.thesauk.org.

Special Events

These special events are planned during the 2022 season:

