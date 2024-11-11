The Encore Musical Theatre Company Presents ANNIE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Encore Musical Theatre Company has announced the opening of the heartwarming classic musical Annie on the Maas Stage, running from December 5, 2024, through January 12, 2025.

With music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and a book by Thomas Meehan, Annie has captivated audiences for decades. Now, The Encore brings this timeless story to life with a cast led by Ellen Gruber as the spirited orphan "Annie".

A rising star from Ann Arbor, Gruber joins Encore favorites David Moan as the formidable but kindhearted "Daddy Warbucks" and Sarah B. Stevens as the hilariously wicked "Miss Hannigan". Dexter native Mariah Colby returns to The Encore as "Lily St. Regis" (fun fact: Ms. Colby played an orphan in The Encore's 2009 production of Annie!).

Rounding out the cast are Rochelle Scudder as "Grace", Shaun White as "Rooster", Dan Morrison as "FDR", Anne Bauman as "Mrs. Greer", Keith Kalinowski as "Drake", and Cody Dent as "Bert Healy". Newcomers Amber Woollcott and Noah McCullers add to the talented ensemble.

The lively cast of orphans includes Arianna Berlongieri, Elly Briggs, Lolly Cooney, Emersen Davis, Caleigh Hogan, CiCi Hubbard, Frankie McElroy, Pamela Potsos, Charlotte Teall, Lila Teall, and Azalea Wilkes-Krier.

Much of the creative team behind last summer's critically acclaimed production of Oklahoma! reunites for Annie. Artistic Director Dan Cooney will direct, with music direction by R. MacKenzie Lewis, choreography by Amy West, set design by Shane Cinal, and sound design by Chris Goosman and Jasper Watson. The team promises a fresh and vibrant vision, blending unforgettable songs with dazzling dance and visuals. Additions to the team include costume design by Abby Hall and lighting by Justin Gibson, with Sarah Delia serving as stage manager, assisted by Emma Hutchinson and Bee Rose.

Sure to charm audiences is the four-legged star, Georgie-a rescued dog turned seasoned canine actor who will portray Sandy, Annie's loyal companion. Georgie brings a wealth of experience, having performed the role of Sandy for two years on the Annie national tour, along with his actor handler, Rochelle Scudder. Georgie was secured through William Berloni Theatrical Animals. William "Bill" Berloni rescued and trained the original "Sandy" for Annie and has since prepared all Sandys for every major production. He currently has multiple animals performing on Broadway as well as on film and television projects. All of Berloni's dogs are rescued from unfortunate circumstances (a lot like "Sandy") and given a dramatic second chance at life.

"It's very special for me, personally, as Bill Berloni rescued and trained the "Totos" that I worked with in the late 1990s when I was playing Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz," says Jessica Grové, who serves as The Encore's Director of Marketing and boasts an impressive Broadway resume going back to age 15. "Bill and his wife, Dorothy, have remained close friends of mine over the years, and I am so grateful to them for making this dream to have a professional Sandy on our stage a reality! And believe me, we had quite a few inquiries from community members willing to volunteer their pets for this production! While it might have worked out, it definitely gives us peace of mind knowing that Georgie is professionally trained and doesn't suffer from stage fright!"

Tickets & Information

Annie is perfect for the whole family, and tickets are selling fast. Prices start at $28 for children 12 and under, with performances running December 5, 2024, through January 12, 2025: Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. (excluding Dec. 5, which is at 7:30 p.m.), Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit TheEncoreTheatre.org.

Special Sensory-Friendly Performance

On Thursday, December 12, at 3:00 p.m., The Encore will offer a sensory-friendly performance of Annie, supported by a generous grant from the Dexter Community Fund, with additional support from 5 Healthy Towns and in partnership with The Alzheimer's Association, Dementia Friendly Saline, The St. Louis Center for Cognitive Health in Chelsea, and The Disability Network Ann Arbor. This sensory-friendly, or "relaxed," performance is specifically designed for audience members who may benefit from a more accommodating theater environment. Adjustments will include softer lighting, lower sound levels, and a flexible, welcoming atmosphere where movement and vocalizations are embraced. Audience members of all ages, including individuals with autism spectrum conditions, sensory sensitivities, or dementia, along with their care partners, are invited to experience Annie in a comfortable and supportive setting.

Tickets for this unique experience are $20 and can be purchased by calling or visiting the box office Tuesday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, or by calling (734) 268-6200.

