TINA â€“ THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Returns to Detroit for Limited Engagement at the Fisher Theatre

The new North American tour of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical will stop at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre for a limited five-performance engagement from November 21–23, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 8 at BroadwayInDetroit.com.

Written by Pulitzer Prize winner and Tony Award nominee Katori Hall, with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA tells the powerful and inspiring story of Tina Turner's rise to global superstardom. The production is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony Van Laast, and features a design team of Tony and Drama Desk Award-nominated artists.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical reveals the triumphant story of a woman who broke barriers of race, gender, and age to become the undisputed Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll. With a career that spanned decades, Tina Turner earned 12 Grammy Awards, sold more concert tickets than any other solo artist in music history, and left an enduring legacy through her music, her strength, and her story.

The original West End production premiered in 2018 and has since played to sold-out houses around the world, including Broadway, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Australia. The current North American tour is produced by Crossroads Live North America.