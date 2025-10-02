THE PIANO LESSON, ECLIPSED and More Set for Detroit Repertory Theatre 69th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Detroit Repertory Theatre will celebrate its 69th season with a lineup that includes two Pulitzer Prize winners, a Michigan premiere, and a world premiere production. The season runs November 2025 through June 2026 at Michigan’s longest-running nonprofit professional theatre.

The season will open with the Detroit premiere of Primary Trust by Eboni Booth, winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Directed by Antoine McKay, the play tells the story of Kenneth, a bookseller whose life is upended after a layoff forces him to leave behind the safety of nightly drinks with his Best Friend at a tiki bar. Primary Trust runs November 7 to December 28, 2025.

From January 9 to March 15, 2026, the Rep will present August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, the fourth installment in Wilson’s American Century Cycle and winner of the 1991 Pulitzer Prize. Directed by Janai Lashon in her professional debut, the play centers on a family’s battle over the fate of a piano that symbolizes both history and legacy.

The Michigan premiere of Danai Gurira’s Eclipsed follows, running March 27 to May 17, 2026. Directed by Shavonne Coleman, the drama explores the lives of five women navigating survival and resilience during the Liberian Civil War.

Closing the season will be the world premiere of Spit in Your Face by Paul Heller and Alberto Lomnitz, co-directed by Maurizio Dominguez and Leah Smith. Running May 29 to June 28, 2026, this political satire follows a Mexican-American theatre artist caught between two directors’ competing visions for how to speak to their audience.

Ticket Information

Performances take place Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $35, with discounts available for subscribers, community groups, and advance purchases. Group and fundraising options are also offered.

About Detroit Repertory Theatre

Founded in 1957, Detroit Repertory Theatre is dedicated to producing professional theatre while democratizing the arts and combatting racism. Each season, the theatre presents work that fosters unity and celebrates diversity, serving as a cultural anchor for Metro Detroit.

For tickets and more information, visit detroitreptheatre.com.