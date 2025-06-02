THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“The Life and Music of George Michael” will return to the road this fall visiting more than 20 cities across the U.S. including Detroit's Fisher Theatre Saturday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m. Relive the magic of George Michael with this dynamically staged concert-style show chronicling his remarkable musical journey and deep connection with fans. Audiences will join a true celebration of this icon, and experience live renditions of early hits from Wham! as well as George Michael's illustrious solo career that made him a legend.

“The Life and Music of George Michael” launches October 10th in Rancho Mirage before visiting San Francisco, San Diego, Orlando, and more than 20 U.S. cities from coast to coast. The tour will conclude in Ft. Lauderdale on November 22nd.

“Audiences have truly embraced this show in a way we never could have imagined,” says Writer and Director Dean Elliott. “There's real magic that happens in the room when these songs come alive on stage. We're honored to help keep George's spirit shining and share his incredible legacy with even more fans across the country."

“The Life and Music of George Michael” celebrates the performance and sound of one of the biggest international stars of our time. The show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” and many more.

Michael sold over 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 80's. He went solo in 1987 with “Faith,” one of the biggest albums of all time. The album had four number one hits including “Faith,” “Monkey,” “Father Figure,” and “One More Try.” He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.

