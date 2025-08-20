St. Dunstan’s Theatre Guild of Cranbrook Will Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING IN THE Outdoor Greek Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



St. Dunstan’s Theatre Guild of Cranbrook will present William Shakespeare’s MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING from September 12–20, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. in the historic Outdoor Greek Theatre. This marks the first time a fall production will be staged in the beloved open-air venue, adding a special milestone to the Guild’s long history.

Directed by Duncan Mein, with assistant direction by Pam Huegli, the production will bring to life Shakespeare’s romantic comedy of wit, deception, and love that continues to resonate centuries later. Featuring mistaken identities, meddling friends, and two of the Bard’s most iconic lovers, Much Ado promises a spirited and sharp exploration of loyalty and desire against the backdrop of Cranbrook’s unique outdoor setting.

The cast features Jenna Russell (Rochester) as Beatrice opposite Jonah Schulte (Southfield) as Benedick. Jeff Rogner (Flint) will play Claudio alongside Ellie Mosher (West Bloomfield) as Hero. Branden R. Omoregie (Farmington Hills) will appear as Don John, Dave Klecha (Rochester) as Don Pedro, Jake Zinke (West Bloomfield) as Balthasar, Chris Petersen (Madison Heights) as Borachio, and Jordan Reed (Flint) as Conrad, with Seth Reed (Flint) and Deejay Wright (Mount Clemens) as the Messengers.

The Governor’s household includes Alex Zull (Detroit) as Leonato, Tony Targan (Bloomfield Hills) as Antonio, Jessey Laba (West Bloomfield) as Margaret, and Pat Rodgers (Novi) as Ursula, joined by attendants Christy Scott (Royal Oak) and Arlene Polleck (Clawson). The townsfolk of Messina include Joseph Munem (Sterling Heights) as Friar Francis, Chris Martin (Redford) as Dogberry, Samantha Marzec (Van Buren Twp.) as Verges, Alex Spittle (Berkley) as watchman and musician, John Lemelin (Madison Heights) as Hugh Oatcake, and Kristen Dittus (Royal Oak) with John Huegli (Waterford) rounding out the Watch.

The creative team includes Producer Molly Dorset, Stage Manager Justine Dearth, Sound Designer Chris Steinmeyer, Lighting Designer Paul Dorset, Set Designer Obie Burch, and Costume Designer Linda Watson. Music direction is provided by advisor Matt Horn, with choreography by Angela VanKempen, hair and makeup by consultant Anthony Marsalese, and props managed by Pam Huegli. Front-of-house operations are overseen by Ruth Bennett, Lynda Beauregard, and Emma Maurice.

TICKETS

Performances will take place September 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, and 20 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Outdoor Greek Theatre, 400 Lone Pine Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304. Tickets are $27 for adults and $25 for students and seniors. A $3 service fee applies for online purchases. Tickets are available now at StDunstansTheatre.com.

Please note: the Outdoor Greek Theatre is not wheelchair or handicap accessible. Seating and stage access require stairs or a steep ramp with uneven pavers, and there is no elevator or ramp access.