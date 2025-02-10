Sphinx Virtuosi to Perform at Wharton Center in February

Prepare for an evening of dynamic strings with Sphinx Virtuosi, an extension of Detroit’s Sphinx Organization, and their latest groundbreaking program, American Form/s. Sphinx Virtuosi is committed to amplifying Black and Latino voices in music by celebrating composers of color in American classics.



The Sphinx Virtuosi is a dynamic and inspiring professional self-conducted chamber orchestra and serves as the flagship performing entity of the Sphinx Organization: the leading non-profit dedicated to transforming lives through the power of the arts. Comprised of 18 accomplished Black and Latino artists who reflect the highest level of musicianship in America, a critical aim of the Sphinx Virtuosi is to evolve the breadth and impact of classical music through artistic excellence, pioneering programming, and impassioned community engagement. Its members serve as cultural ambassadors for audiences and communities around the United States and abroad.



Outside of the classical realm, its musicians have also worked with leading International Artists such as Beyoncé and Jay-Z and made appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the broadcast of the 2022 Grammy Awards.



American Form/s is a vibrant musical tapestry, depicting the many sounds of American classical music, including classically framed infusions of soul, bluegrass, jazz, blues, and elements of rag. Works range from a reimagining of Scott Joplin’s joyous landscapes to the complex rhythms of Curtis Stewart, the brilliant influences of immigrant composers like Teresa Carreño, and the intricate harmonies and world influences of Derrick Skye. With modern interpretations of soul-stirring spirituals, this is a celebration of the American musical landscape.



The evening will also feature the sensational percussionist Josh Jones as the guest soloist. As a former Detroit Symphony Orchestra fellow and the Principal Percussionist of the Grant Park Festival Orchestra, Jones brings a dynamic and electrifying presence to the stage that blends perfectly with the innovative sounds of Sphinx Virtuosi.

