Review: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Broadway National Theatre

Songs For a New World is being performed by National Broadway Theatre, a non-profit, which pays actors for their work. Songs For a New World is currently playing through Sunday, June 1st, 2025, at Ambrosia Theater.

Presenting their 2nd musical, they chose to take us all on a trip with Songs For a New World. Songs For a New World, for those who don’t know the story, is: “A show which lies between a musical and song cycle, but it is neither; it is an abstract musical, a series of songs all connected by a theme: ‘the moment of decision.’ The show has four performers who do not play the same characters throughout the show but who do have consistently developing character arcs nonetheless. Composer Brown has said, "It's about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice, or take a stand, or turn around and go back."

Songs For a New World is a different show because it has a musical revue feel more than a traditional musical. It works as the music flows one song right to the next, allowing for a four-person cast to tell so many different stories through various roles. The Actors and Actresses were not short of talent musically, with such great harmonies and storytelling by song, and I could have listened to them along with the live orchestra all night long! The set was unique with rotating photos and minimal pieces of furniture and props, as well as frequent costume changes to bring you seamlessly along to each character's journey in their “New World”.

I am always interested in the musical score, especially if it's a show that is lesser known. The score is a unique blend of different genres, with pop, gospel, jazz, and theatrical ballads. Broken into 2 acts: the first act opens with the company singing, “The New World”. From there, it transitions seamlessly through various solo, duets, and group numbers, telling many different stories about relationships, pain, and memory. All done through songs: “Opening II: On the Deck of a Spanish Sailing Ship, 1942”, “Just One Step”, ‘I’m Not Afraid Of Anything Daisy”, “The River Won't Flow”, “Stars and the Moon”, “She Cries”, and “The Steam Train”.

The second act included The musical numbers “The World Was Dancing”, “Surabaya Santa”, “Christmas Lullaby”, “King of the World”, “I'd Give It All For You”, “The Flagmaker, 1775”, “Flying Home”, and “Hear My Song”.

Musical Numbers that stuck out to me were:

“She Cries” Blake (Jake), a Number that leaves you on the edge of tears, if not bringing you to them. “The World Was Dancing” Amy, John, Company (Jake, Haan, and Company) also had chills going down my spine and AWESOME harmonies! “Surabaya Santa” Sarah (Lydia), this had me fighting back laughter the entire duration, and admittedly, I feel one of the most random songs in the show. “The Flagmaker, 1775” Mary (Lydia), I was feeling this one as well, with family who have served and having military connections. Then I could never write about music without mentioning “King of the World” Devonte (Willie), one of the songs he sang, such a STRONG jazz/ pop voice with a great falsetto.

The production is directed & Choreographed by Chris Hendricks, who has NYC Credits to his name, and Music Director Molly King. This show couldn’t have had the same level it was at without the live 5 instrument pit conducted by Matty Owen, Keys: Molly King, Violinist: Katie Hayduk, Guitarist: Michael Pierce, Bassist: Emma Johnson, and Drummer/ Percussionist: Dan Parrett.

Songs For a New World is currently playing through Sunday, June 1st, 2025, at Ambrosia Theater. If you were not lucky enough to catch the first weekend of this show, I want to highly encourage you to check out future productions and workshops!

Connect with National Broadway Theatre for complete up-to-date information on upcoming productions and workshops on Instagram at nationalbroadwaytheatre/, on Facebook at facebook.com/NationalBroadwayTheatre, and online at www.nationalbroadwaytheatre.org/

