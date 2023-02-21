Registration Open For Gilda's LAUGHFEST Seriously Fun Adventure Challenge

Gilda's LaughFest, celebrating 13 years of laughter, announced registration is now open for the Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge. This year's event expands into larger areas of Grand Rapids, including downtown, and into all three of the city's wards.

"We're excited to bring back the Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge as one of our favorite family-oriented events during LaughFest," said Wendy Wigger, Gilda's Club Grand Rapids president. "With new expanded locations throughout Grand Rapids, families will get to explore various retailers, restaurants and landmarks in different parts of the city."

Designed for all ages, this year's Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge will be self-paced, allowing families to complete the challenges any time between 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, and 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. Submissions will be reviewed and scored by the LaughFest team before announcing the winners the week of March 22.

"We know this is always a fun LaughFest activity for friends and families as they compete against each other, their friends and their neighbors," said Zack Berends, Gilda's LaughFest Festival Manager. "We can't wait to see teams racing to various locations throughout the city, engaging in fun and exciting challenges that require quick thinking, fast acting and lots of laughs."

Teams can be made up of any size. Participants can register for the Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge, here.

In addition, Gilda's LaughFest will host:

Laughter Rx Symposium, on March 10, which will feature conversations between caregivers, anyone affected by chronic diseases, like cancer and health care professionals. Social workers and nurses will have the opportunity to earn three continuing education credits. To register, visit: https://www.laughfestgr.org/event/lrxsymposium/

What Makes You Smile in partnership with area schools. Students created a LaughFest Smile Card, illustrating what makes them smile. Smile Cards will be on display at the Gilda's Club Grand Rapids clubhouse, 1806 Bridge St. NW, throughout the festival. Also being hosted on Saturday March 11 at the clubhouse is Kids Joke, Drums for All and Family Improv.

Cancer Survivor Showcase, 7 p.m. March 8, is a unique experience featuring six live stand-up from comedians who are cancer survivors. Midtown. This show is free to attend.

All Y'all Comedy Showcase, 9:30 p.m. March 10, Golden Age at Creston Brewery, 1504 Plainfield Ave NE, featuring local talent, Mike Logan. This show is free to attend.

Shows and entertainers announced for the 13th annual LaughFest include: Tig Notaro, Pete Holmes, the Clean Comedy Showcase, D.J. Demers, Daphnique Springs, Mike Vecchione, and returning festival local favorites.

LaughFest 2023 will include nearly 50 free and ticketed shows venues in Grand Rapids, Holland, Lowell and Wayland's Gun Lake Casino.

LaughFest individual tickets are available for purchase at laughfestgr.org, www.ticketmaster.com (search LaughFest) in-person at the Van Andel Arena or DeVos Place Box Office. Proceeds from LaughFest and LaughFest's High Five Campaign benefit the free cancer and grief emotional health support program offered through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.