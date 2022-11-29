Planet Ant Hosts HIP-PROV: Improv With A Dash Of Hip-hop
Hip-Prov: Improvisation with a Dash of Hip-Hop performs the 2nd Wednesday every month at Planet Ant's Ant Hall at 8 pm.
The improvisational, Hip-Hop game show, Hip-Prov: Improv with a Dash of Hip-Hop will be running at Planet Ant on Wednesdays at 8 pm. Hip-Prov is a new concept game show melding the art of improvisation with the popularity of Hip-Hop music. Local comics and improvisers are cast to compete in each show. Hip-Prov is produced by comedian Tam White, who co-hosts with Jake Russell, and features the beatbox talents of Stevie Soul. Comics and improvisers compete in short-form improv games and hip-hop challenges. Audience members may also join in the fun by providing game suggestions and winning prizes.
Producer Tam White is a Detroit-born stand-up comedian, host, and improv actor. She conceived Hip-Prov during the pandemic shutdown as a virtual show, because she missed performing onstage. She is thrilled with the success of the show, saying, "I can't believe how far Hip-Prov has come. It's something I did behind my laptop....and now people drive in cars to come to see it in person. I'm so grateful."
Hip-Prov is not only gaining momentum with Planet Ant audiences, but with sponsors as well, such as Jon McCaffrey of Best Life & Co., EXP Realty, Good Helpers Heating, Cooling & Labor Services, and SYS Custom Etching and Engraving, who help to provide prizes for the show. A partnership with Maker's Mark and Hip-Prov's popularity has led to other venues throughout the area requesting to host the show, including One Night Stan's Comedy Club in Waterford, Freddy's Bar and Grill in Clinton Twp, and Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle in Royal Oak.
Hip-Prov: Improvisation with a Dash of Hip-Hop performs the 2nd Wednesday every month at Planet Ant's Ant Hall at 8 pm
Tickets: $10 and are available at planetant.com or at the door.
More Hot Stories For You
November 27, 2022
'A Christmas Carol The Musical' presented by Forever After Productions will open December 1st at 7:00 PM. The show runs through Sunday December 4th, with additional shows on December 2nd at 7:00 PM, on December 3rd at 2:00 & 7:00 PM, and the final performances on December 4th at 2:00 & 6:00 PM.
The Seventh Annual Southwest Holiday Fest to Bring the Christmas Spirit to Life in Detroit's Mexicantown Neighborhood
November 23, 2022
The Southwest Holiday Fest is Southwest Detroit’s family - friendly, free holiday festival offering new and returning visitors fun winter-themed free activities. All are welcomed to casually stroll the Bagley/Vernor Corridor between 16th and 24th streets from 3pm - 7pm on Saturday December 10, 2022.
The Farmington Players Present THE GAME'S AFOOT; OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS
November 22, 2022
Get ready for a murder mystery for the holidays – a comedy that will keep you guessing with exciting twists and turns. The Game's Afoot; or Holmes for the Holidays, a play by Ken Ludwig, opens Friday December 2nd at the Farmington Players Barn in Farmington Hills.
Photos: George Salazar, Janet Dacal & More Star in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at Flint Repertory Theatre
November 21, 2022
See photos of George Salazar (Be More Chill) as Tommy, Janet Dacal (The Band’s Visit) as Mrs. Walker, Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!) as Captain Walker, Paul Whitty (Once) as Uncle Ernie, Jeremiah Porter as Cousin Kevin and Arielle Crosby as The Acid Queen in The Who's Tommy in Concert at The FIM Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint.
Photos: First Look at THE CHILDREN at Open Book Theatre
November 21, 2022
Get a first look at The Children by Lucy Kirkwood, running now through Dec. 11th at Open Book Theatre in Trenton, MI.