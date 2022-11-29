Planet Ant Hosts HIP-PROV: Improv With A Dash Of Hip-hop

The improvisational, Hip-Hop game show, Hip-Prov: Improv with a Dash of Hip-Hop will be running at Planet Ant on Wednesdays at 8 pm. Hip-Prov is a new concept game show melding the art of improvisation with the popularity of Hip-Hop music. Local comics and improvisers are cast to compete in each show. Hip-Prov is produced by comedian Tam White, who co-hosts with Jake Russell, and features the beatbox talents of Stevie Soul. Comics and improvisers compete in short-form improv games and hip-hop challenges. Audience members may also join in the fun by providing game suggestions and winning prizes.

Producer Tam White is a Detroit-born stand-up comedian, host, and improv actor. She conceived Hip-Prov during the pandemic shutdown as a virtual show, because she missed performing onstage. She is thrilled with the success of the show, saying, "I can't believe how far Hip-Prov has come. It's something I did behind my laptop....and now people drive in cars to come to see it in person. I'm so grateful."

Hip-Prov is not only gaining momentum with Planet Ant audiences, but with sponsors as well, such as Jon McCaffrey of Best Life & Co., EXP Realty, Good Helpers Heating, Cooling & Labor Services, and SYS Custom Etching and Engraving, who help to provide prizes for the show. A partnership with Maker's Mark and Hip-Prov's popularity has led to other venues throughout the area requesting to host the show, including One Night Stan's Comedy Club in Waterford, Freddy's Bar and Grill in Clinton Twp, and Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle in Royal Oak.

Hip-Prov: Improvisation with a Dash of Hip-Hop performs the 2nd Wednesday every month at Planet Ant's Ant Hall at 8 pm

Tickets: $10 and are available at planetant.com or at the door.