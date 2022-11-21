Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE CHILDREN at Open Book Theatre

In The Children, two retired nuclear scientists reside in an isolated cottage by the sea as the world around them crumbles. 

Nov. 21, 2022  

Two retired nuclear scientists reside in an isolated cottage by the sea as the world around them crumbles. Together they are going to live forever on yogurt and yoga, until an old friend arrives with a frightening request. The Children by Lucy Kirkwood runs now through Dec. 11th at Open Book Theatre in Trenton, MI.

Get a first look at photos below!

Featuring Wendy Katz Hiller, Tina Paraventi, and Lindel Salow. Lighting design by Harley Miah. Scenic Design by Sarah Hawkins Rusk. Properties and Costume design by Krista Schafer Ewbank. Sound design by Sarah Hawkins Rusk. Stage managed by Rachel Marengere. Scenic Carpenter, Gordon Mosley. Scenic Painter, Bradly Byrne. Photo by Jan Cartwright.

The cast of The Children

The cast of The Children

The cast of The Children

The cast of The Children

The cast of The Children

The cast of The Children

The cast of The Children

The cast of The Children

The cast of The Children

The cast of The Children

The cast of The Children

The cast of The Children

The cast of The Children

The cast of The Children

The cast of The Children

The cast of The Children

The cast of The Children




