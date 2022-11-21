Photos: First Look at THE CHILDREN at Open Book Theatre

Two retired nuclear scientists reside in an isolated cottage by the sea as the world around them crumbles. Together they are going to live forever on yogurt and yoga, until an old friend arrives with a frightening request. The Children by Lucy Kirkwood runs now through Dec. 11th at Open Book Theatre in Trenton, MI.

Featuring Wendy Katz Hiller, Tina Paraventi, and Lindel Salow. Lighting design by Harley Miah. Scenic Design by Sarah Hawkins Rusk. Properties and Costume design by Krista Schafer Ewbank. Sound design by Sarah Hawkins Rusk. Stage managed by Rachel Marengere. Scenic Carpenter, Gordon Mosley. Scenic Painter, Bradly Byrne. Photo by Jan Cartwright.