Open Book Theatre Company To Present THE FANTASTICKS In September

Open Book Theatre Company will kick off its twelfth season this fall with the beloved musical The Fantasticks, running September 12–28, 2025, at its intimate Trenton venue. The production marks the company’s first foray into musical theatre, directed by Wendy Katz Hiller with music direction by Doug Scott.

The world’s longest-running musical, The Fantasticks is a timeless tale of young love, imagination, and discovery. Narrated by the mysterious El Gallo, the story follows two neighboring fathers who fake a feud to spark romance between their children, Matt and Luisa. With humor, heart, and iconic songs including “Try to Remember” and “Soon It’s Gonna Rain,” the show balances whimsy with the bittersweet lessons of growing up.

“This show is much deeper than your typical musical comedy,” said Hiller. “It has gorgeous songs and silly characters, but it also deals with the beauty and pain of love and life. It chronicles the coming of age of two young people as they grow from innocent children to fully conscious adults.”

The cast features Antonio Vettraino as El Gallo, reprising a role he first played in high school, alongside Jessica Boehmer as Luisa, Brian Paulette as Sidney Bruhl, and Christina Schafer as Myra Bruhl. Actor Mike Saggue noted the show’s wide-ranging appeal: “Naive innocent teenage love. Bumbling fathers. Mysterious sexy villain. Betrayal. Swashbuckling swordfights. Beautiful songs. Funny songs.”

Founding Artistic Director Krista Schafer added: “We are a very small and intimate space, and big musicals aren’t possible for us. But this show is perfect. Whether you’ve loved The Fantasticks forever or are seeing it for the first time, you’re going to love it here.”

Performance Schedule & Ticket Information

Performances will be held September 12–28 at Open Book Theatre Company (1621 West Road, Trenton, MI). The run includes expanded weekend performances:

Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays at 3:30 p.m.

Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Sunday matinees are followed by conversations with the artists.

Tickets are $35 for general admission, $30 for seniors, and $20 for students. Opening night tickets are $40 and include an afterglow celebration. Season subscriptions are also available, with savings on the full 2025–26 season lineup.

For tickets and more information, visit openbooktheatrecompany.net or call (734) 288-7753.

The Fantasticks features book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).