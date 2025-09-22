Meadow Brook Theatre To Open 59th Season With Thriller CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Meadow Brook Theatre will kick off its 59th season with Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert’s Catch Me If You Can, based on the play by Robert Thomas. The chilling mystery will run October 8 through November 2, 2025, on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester Hills, MI.

Set in a remote mountain lodge, the suspenseful thriller follows Daniel Corban, who insists the woman claiming to be his wife is an imposter. But when a priest supports her story, questions of truth, deception, and identity spiral into a dangerous mystery. “I love kicking off a season with a thriller,” says MBT Artistic Director Travis W. Walter. “Catch Me If You Can is a mystery that will keep people guessing and gasping right up to the end.”

The cast features Stephen Blackwell (Daniel Corban), Timothy C. Goodwin (Inspector Levine), Tyrick Wiltez Jones (Father Kelleher), Katy Kujala (Mrs. Parker), Richard Marlatt (Everett Parker), Phil Powers (Sidney), and Ashley Wickett (Elizabeth Corban).

Walter directs the production, with fight choreography by Anthony Guest, scenic design by Kristen Gribbin, costume design by Marley Boone, lighting design by Griffin Proctor, and sound design by Allison Bucher. Brittanie Nichole Sicker serves as stage manager.

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $40 to $48 and are available at the Meadow Brook Theatre box office or through Ticketmaster. Student discounts are available at the box office, and groups of eight or more may call 248-370-3316 for group pricing. Season subscriptions for MBT’s 59th season remain available. Please note: Meadow Brook Theatre has moved many evening curtain times to 7:30 p.m.

Catch Me If You Can is supported by The Fred and Barbara Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild.

About Meadow Brook Theatre

Meadow Brook Theatre, Michigan’s largest professional producing theatre, is located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. A nonprofit cultural institution, MBT has been serving southeast Michigan audiences for more than 55 years. For more information, visit mbtheatre.com.