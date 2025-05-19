MEMPHIS Comes to Toledo Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Toledo Repertoire Theatre has announced its upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis with Music & Lyrics by David Bryan and Book & Lyrics by Joe DiPietro. Memphis will run from June 6-22, 2025. Featuring an infectious score, high-energy choreography, and a powerful storyline, Memphis tells the inspiring story of a love that defied all odds in the segregated South. Tickets are now available for purchase at www.toledorep.org.

Set in the 1950s, Memphis follows Huey Calhoun, a charismatic DJ who dreams of breaking racial barriers by playing rock and roll music on the airwaves. Along the way, Huey falls in love with Felicia Farrell, an African American singer who is striving to make a name for herself in a world dominated by racism. Together, they must confront the challenges and prejudices of the time while discovering the power of music to change the world.

Memphis is directed and choreographed by Dom Glover and Ben Tittl serves as the Musical Director. The cast of Memphis features: Michael Barlos, Chloe Smallwood, Brian Jones, Ray Collins III, Tai Terry, Lydia Schafer, Kevin O'Korn and ensemble that includes Bradley Baker, Byron Barker, Ashley Crawford, Tyson Hughes, Nikkia Matthews, Jordan Miller, Danielle Moseley, Brie Riley. Joseph Turner, C'anna Wells,

Dylan Coale, Kamron Girardot, Aubrey Herrera-Hess, Courtney Kattengall-Blake, Lee Nicholas, Emma Schramm, Sydney Bramlett, and Lizzie Swaile. .

Director Dom Glover says, "Memphis is a show that has everything; there is humor, discomfort, affection, anger, and love for self, others, and craft. Although it is written as a historical fiction tale, the story and its characters seem so real to me. Let's get the obvious out of the way: the representation of strong African American characters makes me and artists/performers like me feel seen, heard, and exalted. This is not common in this metro area. Memphis is a perfect opportunity to spark the conversation on enacting more inclusivity and having more diverse stories told on stage. All that is a bonus. This show is dynamic! You should want to sing along. You should want to dance. You should laugh. You might cry. All in all, you should be moved. I most certainly am."

