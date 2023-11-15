MAMMA MIA!, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL & THE CHER SHOW Are Coming To The Fisher Theatre

​

Broadway In Detroit announces that PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical, THE CHER SHOW and MAMMA MIA! are coming to the Fisher Theatre in 2024.

Show Schedule:

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will be at the Fisher Theatre February 20 – 25.

THE CHER SHOW will be at the Fisher Theatre March 19 – 24.

MAMMA MIA! will be at the Fisher Theatre April 23 – 28.



Individual tickets for each show range from $26 - $119. Theatre fans can purchase individual tickets for each show or save by purchasing the “Here We Go Again” package and buy all three shows at once. Package prices range from $85 - $349 per person (price includes a ticket to all three shows.) Individual tickets and the three-show package will go on sale Friday, November 24 and will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com or at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again.

To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office.

MAMMA MIA! opened on Broadway in 2001 where it played for a record-breaking 14 years, first at the Winter Garden Theatre, then at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period.

Also produced by Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. The films starred a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group with casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

MAMMA MIA! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal. Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals is the Executive Producer in association with Work Light Productions.

MAMMA MIA! is coming to the Fisher Theatre April 23 - 28.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of '69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has Original scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Crossroads Live and is booked by The Booking Group.

This production of PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL was licensed by Music Theatre International, www.mtishows.com.

Atlantic Records' PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.

For more information visit: PrettyWomanTheMusical.com

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is coming to the Fisher Theatre February 20 – 25.

The stunning brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW comes to Detroit's Fisher Theatre March 19 – 24. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

For more information, visit www.TheCherShowTour.com

THE CHER SHOW is coming to the Fisher Theatre March 19 – 24.

